THOMSON RESOURCES LTD (TMZ) AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
07/24
0.025 AUD   +13.64%
Thomson Resources Ltd Board Changes

07/30/2019 | 09:35pm EDT
Thomson Resources Board Changes

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Thomson Resources Limited (ASX:TMZ) advises that a number of changes to the Board and Management of the Company have been implemented with effect from today.

Messrs Gilligan, Belperio and Jones have resigned as Directors of the Company and Mr Polovineo has resigned as Company Secretary of the Company. Eoin Rothery remains as Managing Director.

Mr David Williams and Mr Richard Willson have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Mr Willson has also been appointed as Company Secretary. The Board has appointed Mr Williams as its non-executive Chairman.

The new Chairman, Mr David Williams said, "the Company and its shareholders are indebted to the efforts of each of Lindsay Gilligan, Tony Belperio, Greg Jones and Ivo Polovineo since the IPO of Thomson Resources and to their stewardship of the Company's assets, often for very low reward. These can be tough times for junior explorers and the fact that Thomson has no debt and low number of shares on issue is a credit to them and provides the Company with a good base to move forward through its next stage in life. The Board and the Company wish them well for the future."

The new Board will now focus on where the Company is at and its pathway forward and will keep investors informed of each of these steps as they happen.



About Thomson Resources Ltd:

Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.



Source:

Thomson Resources Ltd



Contact:

Thomson Resources Ltd
T: +61-2-9906-6225
E: info@thomsonresources.com.au
WWW: www.thomsonresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
