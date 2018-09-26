Log in
Thomson Resources Ltd Upcoming Tin and Gold Drill Programs

0
09/26/2018 | 02:50am CEST
Upcoming Tin and Gold Drill Programs

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) is pleased to announce that approvals are largely in place and a drilling rig secured for drilling programs at each of its tin and gold projects in central NSW.

At Bygoo North, the main target will be to define and extend the newly discovered "Dumbrells" greisen which runs north-south through the old Dumbrells shallow pit (see Figure 1 in link below, also see TMZ ASX release 19 March 2018).

The Tin drill program also includes several targets in the Big Bygoo area that lies around two kilometres south of the discoveries at Bygoo North and South. The prospects occur as outcropping greisens running for several hundred metres each. Many old workings have been sunk on the outcropping greisens with active mining taking place between 1912 and 1939. According to Mine Records at least 10,600 tons of ore was mined from shallow depths, containing around 200 tons of tin. This is similar to the Mine Record production from Bygoo North.

A second drill program is planned at the Harry Smith Prospect, south of Ardlethan, to follow up on the Company's strong gold results from its inaugural drilling, including the 54m at 1.0 g/t Au from a depth of 8m intersected near the Golden Spray workings (see ASX release 23 March 2018).

In all, around 3,000m of drilling is planned, the largest program undertaken to date by Thomson in the Ardlethan district. Drilling is planned to commence in mid-October.

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WY97SXQ7



About Thomson Resources Ltd:

Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.



Source:

Thomson Resources Ltd



Contact:

Thomson Resources Ltd
T: +61-2-9906-6225
E: info@thomsonresources.com.au
WWW: www.thomsonresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Eoin Rothery Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Bernard Gilligan Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Francil Patrick Jones Non-Executive Director
Antonio Peter Belperio Non-Executive Director
Ivo John Polovineo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON RESOURCES LTD-25.53%0
BHP BILLITON PLC9.77%125 349
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.41%125 349
RIO TINTO-0.84%89 999
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.57%89 999
ANGLO AMERICAN12.05%31 892
