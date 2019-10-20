Thomson Resources : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form 0 10/20/2019 | 11:11pm EDT Send by mail :

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ACN 138 358 728 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Thomson Resources LTD will be held at Level 1, 80 Chandos St, St Leonards, New South Wales, on Monday 25 November 2019 commencing at 12.00 pm (NSW time). NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Ordinary Business Financial Report To receive and consider the Company's Financial Statements and Independent Audit Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. The 2019 Annual Report is available to view online at the Company's website http:// www.thomsonresources.com.au, and has been despatched to those Shareholders who have elected to receive a hard copy of the report. Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act, the Company adopt the Remuneration Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 as set out in the Directors' Report in the 2019 Annual Report. Voting Exclusion Statement The Company will disregard any votes cast (in any capacity) on Resolution 1 by any Key Management Personnel, the details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report, and any Closely Related Party of such Key Management Personnel. However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 1 if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the person does so as proxy appointed in writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the proposed resolution; or

the Chairman of the meeting is appointed as proxy and the proxy form expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. The Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the stated voting intentions of the Chairman of the Meeting. Resolution 2 - Election of Mr David Williams as a Director To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That Mr David Williams, having been appointed a director of the Company on 31 July 2019, will retire at the close of the Meeting in accordance with clause 9.2 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, be elected as a Director of the Company. Resolution 3 - Election of Mr Richard Willson as a Director To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That Mr Richard Willson, having been appointed a director of the Company on 31 July 2019, will retire at the close of the Meeting in accordance with clause 9.2 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, be elected as a Director of the Company. By Order of the Board Richard Willson Non-Executive Director & Company Secretary Dated this 21st Day of October 2019 Page | 1 Voting Entitlements The Company has determined that for the purposes of ascertaining entitlements to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all shares in the Company will be taken to be held by those persons who held them as registered holders at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 22 November 2019. Proxies A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting has the right to appoint a proxy, who need not be a Shareholder of the Company. If a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes they may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. In order to be valid, the Proxy form must be received by the Company at the address or facsimile number specified below, along with any power of attorney or certified copy of a power of attorney (if the Proxy Form is signed pursuant to a power of attorney), by no later than 48 hours before the Meeting (i.e., by no later than 12.00pm (Sydney time) on Saturday, 23 November 2019. By mail: Thomson Resources Limited c/- Boardroom Pty Limited Level 12, 225 George St Sydney NSW 2000 Online: at https://www.votingonline.com.au/tmzagm2019 By facsimile: + 61 2 9290 9655; Any Proxy Forms received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting. Corporate Representative A corporation that is a Shareholder or a proxy may elect to appoint a person to act as its corporate representative at the meeting, in which case the corporate Shareholder or proxy (as applicable) must provide that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as that Shareholder's or proxy's (as applicable) corporate representative. The authority must be sent to the Company and/or the Company's Share Registry (detailed above) in advance of the meeting or handed in at the meeting when registering as a corporate representative. Explanatory Memorandum The Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Annual General Meeting is incorporated in and comprises part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting and should be read in conjunction with this Notice. Page | 2 EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared to assist Shareholders in consideration of resolutions proposed for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Level 1, 80 Chandos St, St Leonards, New South Wales, on Monday 25 November 2019 commencing at 12.00 pm (NSW time). It should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Notice of Annual General Meeting. ORDINARY BUSINESS Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 In accordance with Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are required to vote on the Company's Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. The Remuneration Report is contained in the Directors' Report in the 2019 Annual Report, which is available to view online at the Company's website https://www.thomsonresources.com.au/and despatched to those Shareholders who have elected to receive a hard copy of the report. The Remuneration Report describes the underlying policies and structure of the remuneration arrangements of the Company and sets out the remuneration arrangements in place for Directors and senior executives for the year ended 30 June 2019. The Corporations Act requires that a resolution to adopt the Remuneration Report be put to the vote at the annual general meeting of the Company. Shareholders should note that the vote on Resolution 1 is not binding on the Company or the Directors. If 25% or more of the votes cast on a resolution to adopt the Remuneration Report are against the adoption of the Remuneration Report for two consecutive Annual General Meetings, Shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those Annual General Meetings on a resolution ("Spill Resolution") that another meeting be held within 90 days, at which all of the Company's Directors must go up for re-election. The Directors recommend Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 1. The Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies in FAVOUR of Resolution 1. Important information for Shareholders: Please note, in accordance with sections 250R(4) and (5) of the Corporations Act, the Chairman will not vote any undirected proxies in relation to Resolution 1 unless the Shareholder expressly authorises the Chairman to vote in accordance with the Chairman's stated voting intentions. Please note that if the Chairman of the Meeting is your proxy (or becomes your proxy by default), by completing the attached proxy form, you will expressly authorise the Chairman to exercise your proxy on Resolution 1 even though it is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of Key Management Personnel for the Company, which includes the Chairman. You should be aware that the Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Alternatively, if you appoint the Chairman as your proxy, you can direct the Chairman to vote for or against or abstain from voting on Resolution 1 by marking the appropriate box on the proxy form. As a further alternative, Shareholders can nominate as their proxy for the purposes of Resolution 1, a proxy who is not a member of the Company's Key Management Personnel or any of their Closely Related Parties. That person would be permitted to vote undirected proxies (subject to the ASX Listing Rules). Page | 3 Resolution 2 - Election of Mr David Williams as a Director In accordance with clause 9.2 of the Company's Constitution, a Director appointed at any time except during a general meeting automatically retires at the next annual general meeting and is eligible for re-election by that annual general meeting. Mr Williams was appointed as a Director of the Company on 31 July 2019. Mr Williams is an experienced executive, having been the managing director of Marmota Limited, a gold, copper and uranium explorer in SA, the former chairman of Lithex Resources Limited, a graphite and nickel explorer, and former president of Heathgate Resources Pty Ltd, the owner and operator of the Beverley uranium mine in South Australia. He also held the position of managing director of a number of ASX listed and unlisted companies in various sectors and brings over 20 years of experience in the energy and resource industry. This has included a number of minerals companies in exploration, production, developing new mines and reviewing commerciality of existing operations. Energy sector experience has ranged from operation and expansion of gas transport infrastructure, buying and selling gas, exploration and production of oil and gas. David has demonstrated ability to develop and implement major strategic directional changes including capital raising, acquisitions and mergers, cost and labour reductions. Mr Williams is currently Chief Executive Officer of K-TIG Limited (ASX: KTG) and Chairman of Patron Resources Limited, a minerals explorer primarily focused on gold in South Australia. The Directors (excluding Mr Williams) unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 2. The Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 2. Resolution 3 - Election of Mr Richard Willson as a Director In accordance with clause 9.2 of the Company's Constitution, a Director appointed at any time except during a general meeting automatically retires at the next annual general meeting and is eligible for re-election by that annual general meeting. Mr Willson was appointed as a Director of the Company on 31 July 2019. Mr Willson is an experienced, Non-Executive Director, Company Secretary and CFO with more than 20 years' experience predominantly within the mining, technology and agricultural sectors for both publicly listed and private companies. He has a Bachelor of Accounting from the University of South Australia, is a Fellow of CPA Australia, and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a Non-Executive Director of Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT), AusTin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW), Thomson Resources Limited (ASX:TMZ), Graphene Technology Solutions Limited, and the not-for-profit Unity Housing Company; and Company Secretary of a number of ASX Listed Companies. Richard is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Titomic Limited, AusTin Mining Limited, and Unity Housing Company, and is the Chairman of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee of Titomic Limited. The Directors (excluding Mr Willson) unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 3. "ASX" means ASX Limited ACN 008 624 691 or the securities exchange operated by ASX Limited (as the context requires). "ASX Listing Rules" means the ASX Listing Rules of ASX and any other rules of ASX which are applicable while the Company is admitted to the official list of ASX, each as amended or replaced from time to time, except to the extent of any express written waiver by ASX. "Board" means the Board of Directors from time to time. "Company" means Thomson Resources Limited (ACN 138 358 728). "Constitution" means the constitution of the Company from time to time. "Corporations Act" means the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Page | 4

