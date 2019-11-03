Thomson Resources : Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019

ABN: 82 138 358 728 ASX: TMZ
Level 1, 80 Chandos Street, St Leonards, NSW 2065
PO Box 956, Crows Nest, NSW 1585
Tel: +61 2 9906 6225
Web: www.thomsonresources.com.au
Quarter ending 30 September 2019
Quarterly Report
Yalgogrin Gold
After the end of the quarter, Thomson Resources Limited ("Thomson" or the "Company")(ASX: TMZ) entered into an agreement to acquire a new gold exploration project in central NSW, 50km north of its Bygoo Tin project (Figures 1, 2) (see ASX Release dated 15 October 2019). The 90 square km project, EL8684, covers the northwest part of the mineralised Yalgogrin Granite, with 11km of historic gold workings.
Figure 1: Thomson's NSW Projects.
|
Thomson Resources ASX Release
|
ASX code: TMZ
Figure 2: Granite-related tin and gold
The new Yalgogrin Project fits neatly into Thomson's central NSW portfolio. It is adjacent to Thomson's Gibsonvale tin and gold EL 8163 and ELA 5869. It lies only 50km north of Thomson's Bygoo Tin project and has strong similarities to Thomson's Harry Smith gold project a little further south. Both tin and gold appear to be related to granite intrusion and faulting in the hanging- wall of the Gilmore Fault Zone (Figure 2).
Extensive rock chipping has occurred in the EL8684 area with 471 rock chip samples reported. Of these a quarter assayed over 1 g/t Au, with more than 50 samples above 4 g/t Au, ranging up to 128 g/t Au or 4 ounces of gold per ton (see Thomson's ASX release of 15 October 2019).
|
Thomson Resources ASX Release
|
ASX code: TMZ
|
|
Very little follow up drilling has occurred in the area of EL8684, with only 71 holes reported, of which most were shallow RAB or aircore. Just 6 RC holes are reported, dating from 1987. Nevertheless, several significant gold intercepts have been made in this limited drilling including 24m at 0.8 g/t Au from 6m depth and 12m at 1.1 g/t Au from 12m depth (see Thomson's ASX release of 15 October 2019).
Data compilation and review has commenced with a view to identifying walk up drill targets. One of the prospects with more information than most is the Bursted Boulder area, regarded as one of the smaller shows on the Yalgogrin Gold Field. Nevertheless, there are over 30 mapped shafts or pits, with several rock chips and shallow drill holes. The workings appear to occur on several lines or lodes over a 300m x 300m area, mainly underlain by veined metasediments, with the Yalgogrin Granite outcropping 100m to the east.
Scout drilling was carried out by Alphadale PL in 1995, with shallow percussion holes to a maximum depth of 30m. Only a few holes appeared to be directly targeted at the old workings, with one drill line (Table 1, Figures 3, 4) running north-south between the two main lodes. The holes were too far apart to be an effective test, and all three ended still within the gold mineralisation envelope. Potential for higher grade zones, more reflective of rock chips seen at surface, remains between these holes and along strike. The wide intersections seen in these holes suggests the potential for substantial tonnages in wall rocks adjacent to the high-grade veins mined by the historic activities.
Table 1: Gold intercepts in limited, shallow historical drilling
|
Hole_ID
|
From
|
Width
|
Au
|
Dip
|
Az
|
Depth
|
Type
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
BBP023A
|
18
|
10
|
0.8
|
-60
|
21
|
30
|
PC
|
482953
|
6257531
|
BBP024
|
6
|
24
|
0.8
|
-60
|
21
|
30
|
PC
|
482955
|
6257473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BBP025
|
14
|
6
|
1.6
|
-60
|
21
|
22
|
PC
|
482947
|
6257433
Co-ordinates are in Map Grid of Australia, Zone 55. Gold grades in ppm. PC = Percussion. Az = azimuth (direction of hole) relative to True North. Historical drilling data from this open file report - GS1996_195.R00056865
Other prospects along the 11km mineralised strike length have less historic information available, although with larger reported gold production, and will be compiled and reviewed for drill targets over the next short time.
|
Thomson Resources ASX Release
|
ASX code: TMZ
|
|
Figure 3: Bursted Boulder map. Workings shown as black symbols - mostly now filled in and ploughed over. Rock chips are shown coloured by gold grade; selected higher grade chips are shown with orange. Drill holes, collared as RAB holes shown with yellow, and traces projected to surface. Three selected hole intercepts are shown and plotted in section in the following figure.
|
Thomson Resources ASX Release
|
ASX code: TMZ
|
|
Figure 4: Bursted Boulder drill section showing the three holes highlighted on the plan. Collar co-ordinates listed in the Table 1. 50m grid lines shown. Workings shown schematically in brown.
Harry Smith Gold
Drill follow up of the most recent results (9m at 9 g/t Au, see Thomson's ASX release of 16
January 2019) is planned to be undertaken in 2020.
Bygoo Tin
The Bygoo Farm in with BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd. expired on 30 June 2019.
Tenement Holdings and Joint Ventures
Including the acquisition of the Yalgogrin Gold Field (EL 8684) subsequent to the end of the Quarter, Thomson holds 8 Exploration Licenses in NSW and one EL application all together covering 960 square kilometres. A joint venture arrangement is in place over Havilah (EL 7391) with Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL).
Corporate
During the Quarter, the Board underwent a number of changes on 31 July 2019. Messrs Gilligan, Jones and Belperio resigned as Directors and Mr Polovineo resigned as Company Secretary.
|
Thomson Resources ASX Release
|
ASX code: TMZ
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 22:37:03 UTC