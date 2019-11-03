Thomson Resources : Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019

After the end of the quarter, Thomson Resources Limited ("Thomson" or the "Company")(ASX: TMZ) entered into an agreement to acquire a new gold exploration project in central NSW, 50km north of its Bygoo Tin project (Figures 1, 2) (see ASX Release dated 15 October 2019). The 90 square km project, EL8684, covers the northwest part of the mineralised Yalgogrin Granite, with 11km of historic gold workings.

Extensive rock chipping has occurred in the EL8684 area with 471 rock chip samples reported. Of these a quarter assayed over 1 g/t Au, with more than 50 samples above 4 g/t Au, ranging up to 128 g/t Au or 4 ounces of gold per ton (see Thomson's ASX release of 15 October 2019).

The new Yalgogrin Project fits neatly into Thomson's central NSW portfolio. It is adjacent to Thomson's Gibsonvale tin and gold EL 8163 and ELA 5869. It lies only 50km north of Thomson's Bygoo Tin project and has strong similarities to Thomson's Harry Smith gold project a little further south. Both tin and gold appear to be related to granite intrusion and faulting in the hanging- wall of the Gilmore Fault Zone (Figure 2).

Very little follow up drilling has occurred in the area of EL8684, with only 71 holes reported, of which most were shallow RAB or aircore. Just 6 RC holes are reported, dating from 1987. Nevertheless, several significant gold intercepts have been made in this limited drilling including 24m at 0.8 g/t Au from 6m depth and 12m at 1.1 g/t Au from 12m depth (see Thomson's ASX release of 15 October 2019).

Data compilation and review has commenced with a view to identifying walk up drill targets. One of the prospects with more information than most is the Bursted Boulder area, regarded as one of the smaller shows on the Yalgogrin Gold Field. Nevertheless, there are over 30 mapped shafts or pits, with several rock chips and shallow drill holes. The workings appear to occur on several lines or lodes over a 300m x 300m area, mainly underlain by veined metasediments, with the Yalgogrin Granite outcropping 100m to the east.

Scout drilling was carried out by Alphadale PL in 1995, with shallow percussion holes to a maximum depth of 30m. Only a few holes appeared to be directly targeted at the old workings, with one drill line (Table 1, Figures 3, 4) running north-south between the two main lodes. The holes were too far apart to be an effective test, and all three ended still within the gold mineralisation envelope. Potential for higher grade zones, more reflective of rock chips seen at surface, remains between these holes and along strike. The wide intersections seen in these holes suggests the potential for substantial tonnages in wall rocks adjacent to the high-grade veins mined by the historic activities.

Table 1: Gold intercepts in limited, shallow historical drilling

Hole_ID From Width Au Dip Az Depth Type Easting Northing BBP023A 18 10 0.8 -60 21 30 PC 482953 6257531 BBP024 6 24 0.8 -60 21 30 PC 482955 6257473 BBP025 14 6 1.6 -60 21 22 PC 482947 6257433

Co-ordinates are in Map Grid of Australia, Zone 55. Gold grades in ppm. PC = Percussion. Az = azimuth (direction of hole) relative to True North. Historical drilling data from this open file report - GS1996_195.R00056865

Other prospects along the 11km mineralised strike length have less historic information available, although with larger reported gold production, and will be compiled and reviewed for drill targets over the next short time.