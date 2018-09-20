Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Thomson Reuters Corp    TRI   CA8849031056

THOMSON REUTERS CORP (TRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Thomson Reuters : Cybersecurity, regulations stretching legal departments, according to Thomson Reuters survey | Thomson Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:44pm CEST

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, September 20, 2018 - Legal departments are maximizing plateauing headcount and driving efficiencies, even while demands on their time increase, according to the 2018 Thomson Reuters Corporate Legal Department Efficiency Report: Doing More With Less and Increasing Productivity in Corporate Legal Settings. The 2018 report - the third in a series of Thomson Reuters efficiency reports - surveyed 462 attorneys and decision makers working in corporate legal departments nationwide to identify trends in managing resources and adapting to business needs.

'One trend continuing to shape legal departments through each survey is how general counsel are increasingly expected to serve as business advisers in addition to providing legal advice,' explained Chris Maguire, managing director of the U.S. Corporate segment, Thomson Reuters Legal. 'General counsel are becoming more involved across their organizations, particularly in terms of advising the board of directors and business leadership.'

The report findings stressed how corporate legal departments, already stretched by limited resources, are confronting new, as well as traditional, challenges. Respondents noted that data security and ethics and compliance remain key priorities, but cybersecurity ranked higher in importance to legal departments in 2018. Among the factors heightening this concern was the May 2018 deadline to comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which imposed new rules for how companies manage the personal data of those in the EU and significant fines for noncompliance.

Respondents also indicated they are spending more time handling regulatory matters relative to a year earlier. Beyond the new EU requirement, another driver of the increase was the new executive administration and Congress in the U.S., which drove additional changes in government regulations - especially in areas including employment, data privacy and immigration.

The report highlighted the measures legal departments are implementing in order to operate more efficiently.

'While most operational activities are still handled by general counsel and attorneys, GCs are increasingly relying on legal department operations managers to find creative ways to use resources, as well as track spending and time,' said Maguire. 'This gets to the heart of the rationale for a more efficient in-house team: the ability to focus on strategic work.'

According to 41 percent of respondents, the top benefit of being more efficient is the ability to focus on strategic work.

'More time for strategic work and less time focused on administrative work also involves more thoughtful use of outside counsel,' added Maguire. 'In-house teams continue to consider different ways of partnering with outside counsel as a key component of improving productivity.'

The report found that beyond evaluating how they engage outside counsel, legal departments are improving productivity by deploying new technologies, including billing software, and by shifting work from lawyers to paralegals and other staff, among other measures.

The report findings demonstrated how the growing demands on legal departments are making it increasingly difficult for in-house leaders to avoid the pitfalls of inefficiencies, such as budget stress, staffing woes and dependence on outside counsel.

Download and read the full survey report here.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACT

Jeff McCoy
+1.651.687.4091
jeffrey.mccoy@thomsonreuters.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 18:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMSON REUTERS CORP
08:44pTHOMSON REUTERS : Cybersecurity, regulations stretching legal departments, accor..
PU
07:29pEnvision’s $5.05 billion loan marks jumbo buyout trio
RE
09/19THOMSON REUTERS : announces conditional cash tender offer for approximately US$6..
PU
09/19THOMSON REUTERS : Reuters launches mobile-first news video service, Africa Journ..
PU
09/19THOMSON REUTERS : Announces Conditional Cash Tender Offer for Approximately US$6..
PR
09/19BLACKSTONE LP : Offering Shows Appetite for Riskier Debt
DJ
09/18BLACKSTONE LP : Giant Debt Offer Tests Appetite for Low-Rated Companies --Update
DJ
09/18THOMSON REUTERS : unveils Aumentum technology platform for government tax profes..
PU
09/18BLACKSTONE LP : Giant Debt Offer Tests Appetite for Low-Rated Companies
DJ
09/18BLACKSTONE LP : Debt Offer Tests Appetite for Low-Rated Companies
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Thomson Reuters launches tender for $650M in debt 
09/16THOMSON REUTERS : In-Depth Financial Analysis Of The Blackstone Deal 
09/13Thomson Reuters up after raise to Overweight at Morgan Stanley 
09/10International Dividend Increases - August 2018 
09/04Thomson Reuters taps West as CFO of Financial & Risk unit 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 501 M
EBIT 2018 751 M
Net income 2018 362 M
Debt 2018 1 297 M
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,40
EV / Sales 2018 6,04x
EV / Sales 2019 5,77x
Capitalization 31 914 M
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Smith President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Brian Peccarelli Co-Chief Operating Officer
Neil Masterson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Bello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORP8.07%31 914
S&P GLOBAL INC25.72%53 562
RELX-13.54%39 045
WOLTERS KLUWER19.14%17 567
EQUIFAX17.08%16 174
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.46.46%15 432
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.