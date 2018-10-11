Thomson Reuters : Stanford, MIT and Harvard top the fourth annual Reuters Top 100 ranking of the most innovative universities | Thomson Reuters

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 11, 2018 - Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University top the fourth annual Reuters Top 100 ranking of the world's most innovative universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries. The Reuters Top 100 is compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics and is based on proprietary data and analysis of numerous indicators including patent filings and research paper citations.

Contributing to its solid foothold at number one are Stanford's steady stream of patents and research which are frequently cited by other academics around the world. Recent Stanford research highlights include several developments in the field of artificial intelligence, including the next generation of camera systems to guide self-driving cars and simulators that can predict potential drug interactions before new pharmaceuticals are ever tested on humans.

While a few U.K. and Asia based schools have ascended, American universities continue to lead the Reuters' ranking. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, places second on the list, and Harvard University comes in third, making 2018 the fourth consecutive year that those universities have held those exact spots. The University of Pennsylvania came in fourth place for the second consecutive year, and the University of Washington is up two spots to round out the top five. The University of Texas System placed sixth. Belgium's KU Leuven, ranked #7, is the highest ranked university outside the US, followed by Imperial College London (#8), the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (#9) and Vanderbilt University (#10). Overall, eight of last year's ten highest-ranked universities remained in the top ten.

Overall, the United States continues to dominate the list, with 46 universities in the top 100; Germany and Japan are tied for second best performing country, with nine universities each. South Korea has eight universities on the list; China, France and the United Kingdom each have 5; Switzerland has 3; Belgium, Canada, Israel and the Netherlands have 2, and Denmark and Singapore each have 1. Considered on a regional basis, North America has 48 universities in the top 100, Europe has 27, Asia has 23, and the Middle East has 2. There are no universities in the top 100 located in Africa, South America or Oceania.

For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://www.reuters.com/innovative-universities-2018.

1 Stanford University

2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

3 Harvard University

4 University of Pennsylvania

5 University of Washington

6 University of Texas System

7 KU Leuven

8 Imperial College London

9 University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

10 Vanderbilt University

11 KAIST

12 Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

13 Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)

14 University of California System

15 University of Southern California

16 Cornell University

17 Duke University

18 University of Cambridge

19 Johns Hopkins University

20 University of Tokyo

21 California Institute of Technology

22 Osaka University

23 University of Michigan System

24 Northwestern University

25 University of Wisconsin System

26 Kyoto University

27 University of Minnesota System

28 University of Illinois System

29 Georgia Institute of Technology

30 University of Utah

31 University of Erlangen Nuremberg

32 Ohio State University

33 Columbia University

34 Seoul National University

35 University of Toronto

36 Tohoku University

37 University of Pittsburgh

38 Yale University

39 Sungkyunkwan University

40 University of Oxford

41 University of Colorado System

42 Tufts University

43 Baylor College of Medicine

44 Tsinghua University

45 Technical University of Munich

46 Kyushu University

47 University of Minnesota System

48 University College London

49 ETH Zurich

50 Purdue University System

51 University of Chicago

52 Oregon Health & Science University

53 University of Manchester

54 Indiana University System

55 University of Montpellier

56 University of Munich

57 Technical University of Denmark

58 Emory University

59 Peking University

60 Sorbonne University

61 University of British Columbia

62 Delft University of Technology

63 National University of Singapore

64 Princeton University

65 University of Zurich

66 Hanyang University

67 Case Western Reserve University

68 Yonsei University

69 Rutgers State University

70 Boston University

71 University of Massachusetts System

72 Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz

73 Wake Forest University

74 Keio University

75 Korea University

76 University of Florida

77 Leiden University

78 University of Paris Descartes - Paris 5

79 Hebrew University of Jerusalem

80 University of Cincinnati

81 University of Freiburg

82 Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg

83 State University of New York System

84 University of Claude Bernard - Lyon 1

85 University of Virginia

86 Dresden University of Technology

87 University of Iowa

88 Ghent University

89 Shanghai Jiao Tong University

90 Hokkaido University

91 Tel Aviv University

92 Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

93 Zhejiang University

94 Fudan University

95 University of Miami

96 Arizona State University

97 University of Paris Sud - Paris 11

98 Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology

99 Nagoya University

100 Free University of Berlin

