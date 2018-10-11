Thomson Reuters : Stanford, MIT and Harvard top the fourth annual Reuters Top 100 ranking of the most innovative universities | Thomson Reuters

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 11, 2018 - Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University top the fourth annual Reuters Top 100 ranking of the world's most innovative universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries. The Reuters Top 100 is compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics and is based on proprietary data and analysis of numerous indicators including patent filings and research paper citations.
Contributing to its solid foothold at number one are Stanford's steady stream of patents and research which are frequently cited by other academics around the world. Recent Stanford research highlights include several developments in the field of artificial intelligence, including the next generation of camera systems to guide self-driving cars and simulators that can predict potential drug interactions before new pharmaceuticals are ever tested on humans.
While a few U.K. and Asia based schools have ascended, American universities continue to lead the Reuters' ranking. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, places second on the list, and Harvard University comes in third, making 2018 the fourth consecutive year that those universities have held those exact spots. The University of Pennsylvania came in fourth place for the second consecutive year, and the University of Washington is up two spots to round out the top five. The University of Texas System placed sixth. Belgium's KU Leuven, ranked #7, is the highest ranked university outside the US, followed by Imperial College London (#8), the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (#9) and Vanderbilt University (#10). Overall, eight of last year's ten highest-ranked universities remained in the top ten.
Overall, the United States continues to dominate the list, with 46 universities in the top 100; Germany and Japan are tied for second best performing country, with nine universities each. South Korea has eight universities on the list; China, France and the United Kingdom each have 5; Switzerland has 3; Belgium, Canada, Israel and the Netherlands have 2, and Denmark and Singapore each have 1. Considered on a regional basis, North America has 48 universities in the top 100, Europe has 27, Asia has 23, and the Middle East has 2. There are no universities in the top 100 located in Africa, South America or Oceania.
For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://www.reuters.com/innovative-universities-2018.
The Reuters Top 100: The World's Most Innovative Universities
1 Stanford University
2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
3 Harvard University
4 University of Pennsylvania
5 University of Washington
6 University of Texas System
7 KU Leuven
8 Imperial College London
9 University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
10 Vanderbilt University
11 KAIST
12 Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
13 Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)
14 University of California System
15 University of Southern California
16 Cornell University
17 Duke University
18 University of Cambridge
19 Johns Hopkins University
20 University of Tokyo
21 California Institute of Technology
22 Osaka University
23 University of Michigan System
24 Northwestern University
25 University of Wisconsin System
26 Kyoto University
27 University of Minnesota System
28 University of Illinois System
29 Georgia Institute of Technology
30 University of Utah
31 University of Erlangen Nuremberg
32 Ohio State University
33 Columbia University
34 Seoul National University
35 University of Toronto
36 Tohoku University
37 University of Pittsburgh
38 Yale University
39 Sungkyunkwan University
40 University of Oxford
41 University of Colorado System
42 Tufts University
43 Baylor College of Medicine
44 Tsinghua University
45 Technical University of Munich
46 Kyushu University
47 University of Minnesota System
48 University College London
49 ETH Zurich
50 Purdue University System
51 University of Chicago
52 Oregon Health & Science University
53 University of Manchester
54 Indiana University System
55 University of Montpellier
56 University of Munich
57 Technical University of Denmark
58 Emory University
59 Peking University
60 Sorbonne University
61 University of British Columbia
62 Delft University of Technology
63 National University of Singapore
64 Princeton University
65 University of Zurich
66 Hanyang University
67 Case Western Reserve University
68 Yonsei University
69 Rutgers State University
70 Boston University
71 University of Massachusetts System
72 Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz
73 Wake Forest University
74 Keio University
75 Korea University
76 University of Florida
77 Leiden University
78 University of Paris Descartes - Paris 5
79 Hebrew University of Jerusalem
80 University of Cincinnati
81 University of Freiburg
82 Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg
83 State University of New York System
84 University of Claude Bernard - Lyon 1
85 University of Virginia
86 Dresden University of Technology
87 University of Iowa
88 Ghent University
89 Shanghai Jiao Tong University
90 Hokkaido University
91 Tel Aviv University
92 Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
93 Zhejiang University
94 Fudan University
95 University of Miami
96 Arizona State University
97 University of Paris Sud - Paris 11
98 Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology
99 Nagoya University
100 Free University of Berlin
