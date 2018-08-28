Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Thomson Reuters Corp    TRI   CA8849031056

THOMSON REUTERS CORP (TRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thomson Reuters : and Blackstone agree to close Financial & Risk transaction on October 1, 2018 | Thomson Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:32pm CEST

TORONTO, August 28, 2018 - Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced that it and private equity funds managed by Blackstone have agreed to close the sale of a 55% interest in the company's Financial & Risk business on October 1, 2018, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. The closing of the transaction is not subject to any financing condition. An affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and an affiliate of GIC will invest alongside Blackstone. After the closing, the Financial & Risk business will be known as Refinitiv.

Thomson Reuters will receive approximately US$17 billion in gross proceeds when the transaction closes (subject to purchase price adjustments). Thomson Reuters plans to return an aggregate of US$10 billion of these proceeds to its shareholders. The company expects to use the remaining proceeds not returned to shareholders to redeem approximately US$4 billion of debt, maintain approximately US$2 billion of cash on its balance sheet to fund focused acquisitions, and utilize approximately US$1 billion to cover transaction-related expenses including cash taxes, pension contributions, bond redemption costs and other fees and outflows related to the transaction.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking, including the company's current expectations regarding the timing for closing of the Financial & Risk transaction (which remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions) and the expected use of proceeds of the Financial & Risk transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect our company's current expectations. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including other factors discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time to time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no assurance that a transaction involving all or part of the Financial & Risk business will be completed or that other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

MEDIA
David Crundwell
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
+1 416 649 9904
david.crundwell@tr.com

INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 15:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMSON REUTERS CORP
05:40pTHOMSON REUTERS : to Buy Back Up to $9 Billion of Stock in Tender Offer
DJ
05:33pTHOMSON REUTERS : offers to buy back US$9B of its outstanding common shares
AQ
05:32pTHOMSON REUTERS : and Blackstone agree to close Financial & Risk transaction on ..
PU
05:32pTHOMSON REUTERS : announces substantial issuer bid/tender offer for up to US$9 b..
PU
05:32pThomson Reuters says it will complete Blackstone deal on Oct. 1
RE
05:14pTHOMSON REUTERS : IIROC Trade Resumption - TRI
AQ
05:07pTHOMSON REUTERS : IIROC Trading Halt - TRI
AQ
05:01pTHOMSON REUTERS : Announces Substantial Issuer Bid/Tender Offer for up to US$9 B..
PR
05:01pTHOMSON REUTERS : and Blackstone Agree to Close Financial & Risk Transaction on ..
PR
02:07pTHOMSON REUTERS : Japanese Yen and Thai Baht Crosses added to Thomson Reuters Ma..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:29aThomson Reuters, Blackstone to close Financial & Risk deal on Oct. 1 
08/26What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth.. 
08/17LEVERAGE LOAN MARKET SET FOR POST-LA : Bloomberg 
08/08Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08Thomson Reuters +3.6% after profit beat 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 502 M
EBIT 2018 766 M
Net income 2018 366 M
Debt 2018 1 221 M
Yield 2018 3,24%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,54
EV / Sales 2018 5,70x
EV / Sales 2019 5,39x
Capitalization 30 115 M
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 44,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Smith President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Brian Peccarelli Co-Chief Operating Officer
Neil Masterson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Bello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORP1.97%30 115
S&P GLOBAL INC19.75%51 017
RELX N.V.0.16%45 995
RELX-0.52%45 873
WOLTERS KLUWER26.08%18 605
EQUIFAX12.42%15 963
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.