Thomson Reuters : outlines steps to complete the return of US$10 billion to shareholders and announces dividend increase | Thomson Reuters

US$6.5 billion returned under substantial issuer bid/tender offer

US$2.5 billion return of capital and share consolidation expected to be completed in November

US$1 billion to be returned through share buybacks

$0.02 annualized dividend increase effective in Q4 2018, 25th consecutive year of increases

TORONTO, October 8, 2018 - Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today finalized its planned uses of proceeds from the recently completed sale of a 55% interest in its Financial & Risk (F&R) business. The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an US$0.02 annualized dividend increase to US$1.40per share.

As previously disclosed, the company is in the process of returning US$10 billion of the F&R transaction proceeds to its shareholders through a combination of the following steps:

Approximately US$6.5 billion is being returned in connection with the settlement of its substantial issuer bid/tender offer (SIB) on or around October 9.

Approximately US$2.5 billion will be returned to its shareholders through a return of capital transaction consisting of a cash distribution of US$4.45 per common share and a share consolidation, or 'reverse stock split', which will reduce the number of outstanding common shares on a basis that is proportional to the cash distribution.

Approximately US$1 billion will be returned to shareholders through share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB). US$556 million of this amount has been repurchased this year and an additional US$444 million of shares is expected to be repurchased later this year and in 2019.

Approximately US$4 billion of debt has been repaid since closing the F&R transaction (including through a recently completed debt redemption and debt tender offer).

The company plans to maintain approximately US$2 billion of cash on its balance sheet to fund focused acquisitions and utilize approximately US$1 billion to cover F&R transaction-related expenses, including cash taxes, pension contributions, bond redemption costs, one-time costs and other fees and outflows related to the transaction.

Final Results of Substantial Issuer Bid/Tender Offer

Thomson Reuters has taken up and purchased for cancellation approximately 138.0million common shares at a purchase price of US$47.00 per share, for a total cost of approximately US$6.5 billion. The shares purchased represented 19.7% of the shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis at the time that the SIB was announced in late August. After giving effect to the SIB, approximately 563million shares will be issued and outstanding. The company's principal shareholder, The Woodbridge Company Limited and its affiliates (Woodbridge), made a proportionate tender, which maintained its proportionate equity ownership in Thomson Reuters at approximately 64% upon completion of the SIB.



Payment and settlement for the purchased shares will be effected by Computershare Trust Company of Canada in accordance with settlement procedures described in the SIB and applicable law. The full details of the SIB are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated as of August 28, 2018, letter of transmittal, notice of guaranteed delivery and other related documents.

To assist shareholders in determining the tax consequences of the SIB, Thomson Reuters estimates that for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), the paid-up capital per common share was approximately C$13.32 and the 'specified amount' (for purposes of subsection 191(4) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) was C$58.96 as of October 2, 2018.

Return of Capital Transaction



Thomson Reuters also announced that a special meeting of shareholders will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) where shareholders will be asked to approve the distribution of US$4.45 in cash per common share, or approximately US$2.5 billion in the aggregate, to holders of common shares and a consolidation of outstanding common shares (or 'reverse stock split') on a basis that is proportional to the cash distribution. To that end, the share consolidation ratio will be based on the volume weighed average trading price of the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately prior to the return of capital becoming effective.



Return of Capital Transaction - Using Illustrative Share Consolidation Ratio