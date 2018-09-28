Thomson Reuters : third-quarter 2018 earnings announcement and webcast scheduled for November 6, 2018 | Thomson Reuters

Log in
THOMSON REUTERS CORP (TRI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thomson Reuters : third-quarter 2018 earnings announcement and webcast scheduled for November 6, 2018

09/28/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

TORONTO, September 28, 2018 - Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its third-quarter 2018 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the 'Investor Relations ' section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACT

MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 16:56:01 UTC
