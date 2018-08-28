Thomson Reuters : to Buy Back Up to $9 Billion of Stock in Tender Offer

By Bowdeya Tweh



Thomson Reuters Corp. plans to launch a tender offer to buy back up to $9 billion of its shares.

Thomson Reuters said Tuesday the share purchase is in connection with the closing of its sale of a majority stake in its financial-information and terminal business.

In January, Thomson Reuters reached an agreement to sell the stake for $17 billion to a group led by Blackstone Group LP. The sale is expected to close Oct. 1.

The company is launching a modified Dutch auction to purchase shares tendered for between $42 and $47 each. The tender offer is expected to close Oct. 2, Thomson Reuters said.

Woodbridge Co., Thomson Reuters's principal shareholder, is expected to maintain its proportionate equity ownership following the completion of the tender offer.

Shares in Thomson Reuters rose 4% to $45.01 in morning trading.

