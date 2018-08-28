Log in
THOMSON REUTERS CORP (TRI)
Thomson Reuters : to Buy Back Up to $9 Billion of Stock in Tender Offer

08/28/2018 | 05:40pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Thomson Reuters Corp. plans to launch a tender offer to buy back up to $9 billion of its shares.

Thomson Reuters said Tuesday the share purchase is in connection with the closing of its sale of a majority stake in its financial-information and terminal business.

In January, Thomson Reuters reached an agreement to sell the stake for $17 billion to a group led by Blackstone Group LP. The sale is expected to close Oct. 1.

The company is launching a modified Dutch auction to purchase shares tendered for between $42 and $47 each. The tender offer is expected to close Oct. 2, Thomson Reuters said.

Woodbridge Co., Thomson Reuters's principal shareholder, is expected to maintain its proportionate equity ownership following the completion of the tender offer.

Shares in Thomson Reuters rose 4% to $45.01 in morning trading.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -0.14% 36.79 Delayed Quote.14.62%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 3.34% 57.88 Delayed Quote.1.97%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 502 M
EBIT 2018 766 M
Net income 2018 366 M
Debt 2018 1 221 M
Yield 2018 3,24%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,54
EV / Sales 2018 5,70x
EV / Sales 2019 5,39x
Capitalization 30 115 M
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Smith President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Brian Peccarelli Co-Chief Operating Officer
Neil Masterson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Bello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORP1.97%30 115
S&P GLOBAL INC19.75%51 017
RELX N.V.0.16%45 995
RELX-0.52%45 873
WOLTERS KLUWER26.08%18 605
EQUIFAX12.42%15 963
