Thomson Reuters : unveils Aumentum technology platform for government tax professionals | Thomson Reuters

THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Thomson Reuters : unveils Aumentum technology platform for government tax professionals

09/18/2018

DALLAS, September 17, 2018 -Thomson Reuters today debuted its Aumentum Technology Platform, its latest solution for tax professionals across local, state and national government that simplifies the management of land information and tax revenue.

Designed for county assessors, tax collectors and clerks, the Aumentum Technology Platform offers a suite of modular tools and capabilities to enhance trust, efficiency, reliability and security in the revenue collection process. The solution can support a single office or multiple offices with secure access to critical data. The Aumentum Technology Platform also offers access to constituents to look up property and tax data as well as submit payments, applications and filings to the county.

'The Aumentum Technology Platform represents Thomson Reuters tireless effort to design and develop a platform that can be tailored to the needs of valuation, tax and recording professionals, but also help them deliver even more value to their constituents,' said Keith Nichols, managing director of Government for the Tax Professionals business of Thomson Reuters.

Government customers will have an opportunity to see the Aumentum Technology Platform at the SYNERGY 2018 Conference at the Riverside Convention Center in Riverside, Calif., Sept. 16-20. SYNERGY is an annual conference attended by government professionals from the U.S. and abroad who use Thomson Reuters solutions as part of their work.

In addition to seeing and experiencing Thomson Reuters solutions for tax and accounting professionals, attendees will have an opportunity to celebrate the 2018 Public Sector Champions Awards - an annual recognition of public servants who serve their communities with excellence - and to participate in a community outreach activity and more.

For more on the Aumentum Technology Platform, visit https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/aumentum/.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACT

Alex Cook
+1.651.687.6319
alex.cook@thomsonreuters.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 19:07:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 501 M
EBIT 2018 751 M
Net income 2018 362 M
Debt 2018 1 297 M
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,43
EV / Sales 2018 6,04x
EV / Sales 2019 5,77x
Capitalization 31 941 M
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Smith President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Brian Peccarelli Co-Chief Operating Officer
Neil Masterson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Bello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORP8.27%31 941
S&P GLOBAL INC24.76%53 155
RELX-9.66%40 824
WOLTERS KLUWER22.31%18 053
EQUIFAX15.91%16 369
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.48.81%15 679
