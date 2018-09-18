Thomson Reuters : unveils Aumentum technology platform for government tax professionals | Thomson Reuters

DALLAS, September 17, 2018 -Thomson Reuters today debuted its Aumentum Technology Platform, its latest solution for tax professionals across local, state and national government that simplifies the management of land information and tax revenue.

Designed for county assessors, tax collectors and clerks, the Aumentum Technology Platform offers a suite of modular tools and capabilities to enhance trust, efficiency, reliability and security in the revenue collection process. The solution can support a single office or multiple offices with secure access to critical data. The Aumentum Technology Platform also offers access to constituents to look up property and tax data as well as submit payments, applications and filings to the county.

'The Aumentum Technology Platform represents Thomson Reuters tireless effort to design and develop a platform that can be tailored to the needs of valuation, tax and recording professionals, but also help them deliver even more value to their constituents,' said Keith Nichols, managing director of Government for the Tax Professionals business of Thomson Reuters.

Government customers will have an opportunity to see the Aumentum Technology Platform at the SYNERGY 2018 Conference at the Riverside Convention Center in Riverside, Calif., Sept. 16-20. SYNERGY is an annual conference attended by government professionals from the U.S. and abroad who use Thomson Reuters solutions as part of their work.

In addition to seeing and experiencing Thomson Reuters solutions for tax and accounting professionals, attendees will have an opportunity to celebrate the 2018 Public Sector Champions Awards - an annual recognition of public servants who serve their communities with excellence - and to participate in a community outreach activity and more.

For more on the Aumentum Technology Platform, visit https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/aumentum/.

