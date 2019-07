By Josh Beckerman



Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.T) has acquired HighQ, a business-collaboration platform that serves legal and regulatory customers.

London-based HighQ has offices in the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and India.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Thomson Reuters said HighQ aligns with its focus on the legal, tax, compliance and risk markets.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com