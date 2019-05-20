Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Thomson Reuters Corp    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORP

(TRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thomson Reuters : EY and Thomson Reuters bring together ONESOURCE process automation with EY Tax Technology and Transformation services | Thomson Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

NEW YORK AND DALLAS, MAY 21, 2019 - Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and Thomson Reuters today announce a strategic alliance that brings together Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE global tax technology with EY Tax Technology and Transformation (TTT) services. Through the alliance, EY and Thomson Reuters will bring to market new solutions that help multinational organizations implement seamless tax compliance operations to help address the challenges of complying with multijurisdictional tax requirements in a complex and shifting regulatory environment.

Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE - with an industry-leading portfolio of global tax and accounting technology for corporations - enables streamlining of data and process automation across tax, accounting and finance functions.

With extensive knowledge of ONESOURCE, EY teams will guide clients through the implementation of the technology as clients embark on digital and business transformation to simplify tax processes, drive down operating costs and maintain transparent global tax compliance.

Kate Barton, EY Global Vice Chair - Tax, says: 'With the rapid rise in platform-based technology in the form of cloud and other secure access platforms, tax departments are beginning to solve problems, source business solutions and interact with tax authorities in a whole different way. Together, EY and Thomson Reuters have the opportunity to provide clients a leading-edge, tech-driven solution to help solve their most complex tax challenges.'

Brian Peccarelli, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Markets, Thomson Reuters, says: 'Businesses are responding to technological, social and professional disruption by transforming how they operate and are structured. They now want those they work with to provide transparent, integrated and agile technology with the services that are tailored to meet their needs, not just a one-kind-fits-all offering. This alliance with EY enables us to provide our clients with the very best technology and advisory services for tax, accounting and legal departments.'

The alliance expands the longstanding relationship with Thomson Reuters and provides the ability for EY to serve clients at a deeper level within the ever-changing tax technology space. It will also offer EY clients focused support from Thomson Reuters within and beyond the tax function, deepening relationships in the areas of compliance, technology, IT, global trade and the office of the general counsel.

John Kuzy, EY Americas Tax Sector Leader, says: 'EY and Thomson Reuters have unparalleled experience in helping clients manage the complexities of interconnected topics such as tax reform, global compliance and reporting, workforce transformation in the digital age and global trade. Driven by a common purpose to build a better working world, both organizations help make tax operations thrive in the digital age, across geographies and sectors, thus helping the corporate tax function to advance clients' business strategy.'

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT

Virginia Milazzo
EY Global Media Relations
+1 212 360 9261
virginia.milazzo@ey.com

Jenn Riggle
Thomson Reuters
+1 972 250 8444
jenn.riggle@tr.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 02:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMSON REUTERS CORP
12:02aEY : and Thomson Reuters bring together ONESOURCE process automation with EY : T..
PR
05/20THOMSON REUTERS : EY and Thomson Reuters bring together ONESOURCE process automa..
PU
05/14THOMSON REUTERS : to Present at the 2019 TD Securities Telecom Media Forum
PU
05/13THOMSON REUTERS : to Present at the 2019 TD Securities Telecom & Media Forum
AQ
05/08BLACKSTONE LP : Thomson Reuters profit tops Wall St. forecasts, shares hit all-t..
RE
05/08THOMSON REUTERS : Swings to 1Q Profit
DJ
05/08THOMSON REUTERS : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05/03THOMSON REUTERS CORP : quaterly earnings release
05/01THOMSON REUTERS : IBM, Thomson Reuters introduce powerful new AI and data combin..
PU
04/22THOMSON REUTERS : celebrates Earth Day with new carbon targets | Thomson Reuters
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 910 M
EBIT 2019 864 M
Net income 2019 816 M
Debt 2019 1 385 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 113,69
P/E ratio 2020 43,63
EV / Sales 2019 5,74x
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
Capitalization 32 515 M
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 63,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Smith President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Brian Peccarelli Co-Chief Operating Officer
Neil Masterson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Bello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORP32.60%32 515
S&P GLOBAL INC25.30%52 426
RELX11.78%45 150
WOLTERS KLUWER18.54%19 114
EQUIFAX INC.30.05%14 634
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS26.38%14 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About