THOMSON REUTERS CORP

THOMSON REUTERS CORP

(TRI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/18 04:00:00 pm
89.05 CAD   +0.80%
06:10pTHOMSON REUTERS : Michael Young named Chief Technology Officer for Reuters | Thomson Reuters
PU
01:10pTHOMSON REUTERS : Buys Collaboration Platform HighQ
DJ
06:31aTHOMSON REUTERS : Acquires HighQ
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Thomson Reuters : Michael Young named Chief Technology Officer for Reuters | Thomson Reuters

07/18/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, JULY 18, 2019 - Reuters announced today that it has named Michael Young chief technology officer, effective August 6 and based in New York. As CTO of Reuters, Young will oversee overarching technology strategy, including technology development, architecture, platforms, testing and operational resiliency. He will report to Michael Friedenberg, president of Reuters, and is a member of the Reuters executive team.

'The impact of technology within Reuters is of critical importance in how we serve our customers and Michael's exceptional technology expertise will help us make even greater strides in driving our future success,' said Friedenberg. 'His wealth of experience will be a significant asset as we further modernize our organization and deliver coverage of the real world in real time.'

'I am incredibly excited to be part of the Reuters journey and look forward to enabling continued success and growth through our strategic and dynamic use of applied technology,' said Young.

Young is currently the head of digital experience platform for Thomson Reuters, where he is responsible for all technology and development, including digital properties, e-commerce sites and self-service technologies. Before that, he was head of risk development, focused on the Risk product portfolio and overseeing projects to embed AI-powered capabilities in their flagship product World-Check One.

Prior to joining Thomson Reuters in 2017, Young served as CTO at two companies, Paycase and Architelos; was financial technology industry advisor for MaRS Discovery District; vice president of product development at Afilias; and founded the technology group at GMP Securities.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT

Heather Carpenter
Senior Director, Communications
Reuters
heather.carpenter@thomsonreuters.com
646-223-8551

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:09:07 UTC
