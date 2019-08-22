Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Thomson Reuters Corp    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORP

(TRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thomson Reuters : Reuters sports media agency Action Images adds the International Judo Federation to growing roster of sports league partnerships | Thomson Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, AUGUST 22, 2019 - Reuters today announced that its sports media agency Action Images has partnered with the International Judo Federation (IJF), adding to a growing number of sports league partners signed since the agency expanded nine months ago. The IJF will begin using Action Images services to distribute judo-focused content on the Reuters Connect platform, further expanding the premium sports content offering available to Reuters customers.

Through Reuters Connect, Reuters customers will have access to IJF photo and video promotions, daily news and country-specific stories, as well as interviews, special features and previews exclusive to Reuters. Coverage will be available for all IJF events within the World Judo Tour, which includes more than 20 elite events: Grand Slam, Grand Prix, World Masters, the annual World Championships and more.

Coverage of important developmental and educational activities that are led by the IJF will also be available, such as Judo for Children, Judo in Schools, gender equity, Judo for Peace, and IJF Academy.

'We're seeing a growing demand from our customers for live-action and behind-the-scenes coverage that shows authentic sports moments,' said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. 'Partnering with the IJF offers our customers this type of premium content on one of the world's most popular sports and gives their audiences a unique view into the world judo.'

Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation, said, 'It is a great honour to begin this strategic collaboration with Reuters, with the objective of making judo images and coverage available to the media of the world for providing visibility to our premium content.'

Action Images, the global sports media agency of Reuters, provides services for leagues and federations to create, distribute and monetize their multimedia content.

For more information on partnering with Action Images, visit http://bit.ly/2ZnGvrK.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

CONTACT

Heather Carpenter
Senior Director, Communications
Reuters
heather.carpenter@thomsonreuters.com
646-223-8551

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 17:32:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMSON REUTERS CORP
01:33pTHOMSON REUTERS : Reuters sports media agency Action Images adds the Internation..
PU
08/21THOMSON REUTERS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20THOMSON REUTERS : Reuters Connect to offer end-to-end Productivity Suite with pa..
PU
08/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE stock market suffers longest outage in years
RE
08/16EXCLUSIVE : China-owned oil tanker changes name in apparent effort to evade U.S...
RE
08/15THOMSON REUTERS : announces global RegTech competition | Thomson Reuters
PU
08/14THOMSON REUTERS : Announces Annual Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
08/12THOMSON REUTERS : announces global RegTech competition | Thomson Reuters
PU
08/05MORNINGSTAR : CFRA Agrees to Buy ETF Data Provider First Bridge -- Update
DJ
08/05THOMSON REUTERS : CFRA Agrees to Buy ETF Data Provider First Bridge
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 930 M
EBIT 2019 981 M
Net income 2019 1 499 M
Debt 2019 1 827 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 79,5x
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
EV / Sales2019 6,01x
EV / Sales2020 5,72x
Capitalization 33 827 M
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 61,63  $
Last Close Price 67,50  $
Spread / Highest target 7,57%
Spread / Average Target -8,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Smith President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Brian Peccarelli Co-Chief Operating Officer
Neil Masterson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stephane Bello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORP36.51%33 894
S&P GLOBAL INC55.71%65 176
RELX21.16%46 062
WOLTERS KLUWER26.09%19 507
EQUIFAX INC.53.28%17 434
TRANSUNION47.92%15 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group