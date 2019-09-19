Log in
THOMSON REUTERS CORP

(TRI)
Thomson Reuters : Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for October 31, 2019

09/19/2019

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its third-quarter 2019 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.  Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS


MEDIA

 

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 646 223 4228

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

 

Frank J. Golden

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 646 223 5288

frank.golden@tr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-third-quarter-2019-earnings-announcement-and-webcast-scheduled-for-october-31-2019-300918736.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


© PRNewswire 2019
