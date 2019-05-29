Thomson Reuters : announces another evolution with Practical Law Canada now driving better legal workflow efficiencies through product integration | Thomson Reuters

Log in
Thomson Reuters : announces another evolution with Practical Law Canada now driving better legal workflow efficiencies through product integration

05/29/2019

Toronto - Lawyers using Thomson Reuters' Practical Law Canada and WestlawNext Canada can now instantly put research into practice by accessing content from both services in a single search session. As of May 2019, the Practical Law interface will feature live links to related WestlawNext and Thomson Reuters ProView eLooseleaf content.

Today's legal consumer has more access to legal information and expect answers fast. Thomson Reuters continues to evolve their online services to make it easier for legal professionals to improve their responsiveness to their clients.

'Our customers tell us that using Practical Law has increased their productivity', says Todd Pinsky, Director of Product Development for Practical Law Canada. 'They are finding it easier and faster to orient on any matter at hand, therefore allowing them to shift time spent searching for a precedent toward more profitable and productive use'. The integration of Practical Law, WestlawNext Canada, and ProView eLoosleafs provides users with a seamless experience between the two products and drives efficiencies in a lawyer's workflow.

To access the benefits of the integrated products, users require subscriptions to WestlawNext Canada, Practical Law Canada, Thomson Reuters ProView

The Practical Law Canada, integration with WestlawNext Canada and Thomson Reuters ProView is the latest in a series of product developments designed to respond to lawyers' need for efficient, comprehensive, and reliable one-stop-shop practice tools.

To learn more about the latest development to WestlawNext Canada, visit thomsonreuters.ca/onesearch.

Practical Law Canada is a web-based, know-how solution that provides guidance on transactional law and litigation practice. Created and constantly maintained by teams of expert in-house lawyers, Practical Law provides transactional analysis and intelligence on current market deal practice, Practice Notes featuring procedural and strategic guidance, Standard Documents and Clauses, Checklists, Toolkits, Legal Updates, and much more.

WestlawNext Canada is an award-winning, online legal research service that helps legal practitioners find information quickly and confidently, enabling fast and efficient client service and solid professional advice.

Thomson Reuters ProView is a proprietary, market-leading eBook platform for legal and tax professionals, with features that are specifically designed for professional use, such as navigation, annotation and sharing capabilities within digital libraries and titles. ProView eBooks are published in seven languages across five continents and are available for Apple®iPad® and iPhone® , AndroidTM tablets, SurfaceTM tablets, and Windows® and Mac®computers through both browsers and an installed app.

For more information on ProView, visit: info.proview.thomsonreuters.com

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:53:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
