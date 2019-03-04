Thomson Reuters : earns eight top honors in 2019 National Law Journal Reader Rankings | Thomson Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, March 4, 2019 -Thomson Reuters was awarded the highest accolades in eight categories, including online legal research provider and legal research app, in the eighth annual Best of The National Law Journal Readers Rankings.

Thomson Reuters WestlawTM took first place in three categories: Online Legal Research Provider; Legal Research Provider, including software as a service, digital and print products; and Legal Research App.

Thomson Reuters Elite ® was recognized as the best in providing Law Firm Proposal Automation & Experience Management. Part of the Elite suite, ProLaw® was rated the top Docketing Solution.

Also earning recognition were key Thomson Reuters products and services including:

'We are honored that customers turn to Thomson Reuters for innovative products and services that in turn help them better meet their clients' needs,' said Andy Martens, senior vice president and global head of Product Management and Editorial, Thomson Reuters. 'It is meaningful for our product development, technology, editorial and service teams to be chosen by The National Law Journal readers - people who use our products every day - for this recognition.'

The awards are based on a readership survey of The National Law Journal, with readers casting votes to select their favorite products and services.

For more information about all Thomson Reuters legal solutions, visit legalsolutions.thomsonreuters.com.

