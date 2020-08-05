Thomson Reuters : 2Q Profit Declines as Print Revenue Sinks During Pandemic

By Matt Grossman

Thomson Reuters Corp. on Wednesday posted a smaller second-quarter profit as declines in the company's print revenue during the coronavirus pandemic outweighed growth in recurring revenue.

The Toronto-based news and information company saw revenue in its global print business decline 17% on an organic basis as business customers shifted to working from home, Thomson Reuters said. Revenue for the company's divisions for legal and corporate products increased organically by 1% and 5%, respectively, as recurring revenue grew in each of those segments.

Thomson Reuters recorded a profit of $126 million in the second quarter, or 25 cents a share, compared with a profit of $180 million, or 36 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company's earnings were 44 cents a share, Thomson Reuters said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 39 cents a share.

Revenue was $1.41 billion, down from $1.42 billion during the same three months a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated revenue of $1.47 billion.

Thomson Reuters said it expects most delayed shipments in its global print business to take place by the end of the year as customers return to their offices after pandemic-related closures.

