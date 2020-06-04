Log in
Thomson Reuters : Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

06/04/2020 | 10:21am EDT

TORONTO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.

All 12 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

 

Nominee

 

Votes For

 

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

David Thomson

435,895,384

98.94%

4,662,432

1.06%

Steve Hasker

437,303,286

99.26%

3,254,118

0.74%

Kirk E. Arnold

433,610,790

98.42%

6,946,634

1.58%

David W. Binet

411,656,085

93.44%

28,901,388

6.56%

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

408,680,562

92.76%

31,876,724

7.24%

Michael E. Daniels

418,211,730

94.93%

22,345,204

5.07%

Kirk Koenigsbauer

440,068,651

99.89%

488,275

0.11%

Vance K. Opperman

414,377,329

94.06%

26,179,585

5.94%

Kim M. Rivera

439,755,753

99.82%

799,472

0.18%

Barry Salzberg

427,554,657

97.05%

12,999,042

2.95%

Peter J. Thomson

420,676,362

95.49%

19,877,501

4.51%

Wulf von Schimmelmann

433,009,133

98.29%

7,544,489

1.71%

Thomson Reuters thanks its two outgoing directors for their significant contributions to the company. Sheila Bair served on the Board since 2014 and was Chair of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Kristin Peck served on the Board since 2016 and was a member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources Committee. In connection with Ms. Bair's retirement from the Board, Kirk Arnold was appointed as the new Chair of the Risk Committee.

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS


MEDIA

INVESTORS



David Crundwell

Frank J. Golden

Head of Corporate Affairs

Head of Investor Relations

+44 79 0989 8605

+1 646 223 5288

david.crundwell@tr.com

frank.golden@tr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-301070841.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


© PRNewswire 2020
