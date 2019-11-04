Thomson Reuters : Large law firm demand surges in third quarter, says Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index | Thomson Reuters

Log in
Thomson Reuters : Large law firm demand surges in third quarter, says Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index

0
11/04/2019

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Nov. 4, 2019 - Demand for large law firm services surged to one of its highest levels since the end of the recession in the third quarter. The increased demand, along with higher rates, lifted the Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Economic Index (PMI)[1] three points to 56 - its second consecutive quarterly gain. However, lagging productivity and rising costs dampened profitability slightly.

Demand for law firm services rose 2.4% in the third quarter. Year-to-date, demand is up 1.0%, slightly better than the 0.9% gain through the first nine months of 2018.

Rate growth continues to be strong as worked rates rose an average of 3.7% and are up 3.8% year-to-date.

Among the practice areas, litigation is on track to record its second consecutive full year of growth, gaining 2.1% in the third quarter. Litigation is up 0.8% year-to-date. Transactional practices were mixed. Corporate work was up a strong 4.0% and is up 1.6% year-to-date. Real estate gained 3.5% and is also up 1.6% year-to-date. Tax work, however, slipped 1.6% and is down 2.0% year-to-date. IP practices were generally weaker. Labor and employment gained a healthy 4.7% and is up 1.9% year-to-date. Bankruptcy, which has been strong for most of the year, gained another 3.2% and is up 1.4% year-to-date.

Productivity continues to be a concern, as even the robust demand growth in Q3 was not enough to prevent productivity from slipping 0.1%. So far this year, productivity has fallen 1.0% despite generally strong demand growth, as firms have sharply accelerated hiring of additional lawyers.

Meanwhile, expenses continue to climb with direct expenses rising 4.2% and overhead expenses climbing 4.1% - both are among the highest levels seen in recent years.

'The large law firm market is seeing a second straight year of strong growth in both demand and rates,' said Mike Abbott, vice president, Enterprise Thought Leadership and Content Strategy, Thomson Reuters. 'The growth is fairly widespread across market segments, practice areas and geographies. As macroeconomic uncertainties continue, it's important that firms remain vigilant about containing costs and hiring levels.'

A copy of the Q3 2019 PMI report can be downloaded at http://ask.legalsolutions.thomsonreuters.info/LEI-Peer-Monitor-Index-Q3-2019-Report

The PMI, produced by Thomson Reuters, is a composite index of law firm market performance using real-time data drawn from major law firms in the United States and key international markets. A PMI of 65 or greater indicates strong law firm market performance.

For more information on Peer Monitor, visit http://legalsolutions.thomsonreuters.com/law-products/solutions/peer-monitor.

[1]. The PMI is a composite index score, representing the quarter-over-quarter change in drivers of law firm profitability, including rates, demand, productivity and expenses. Positive factors driving firm profitability will produce a higher score. A score exceeding 65 generally indicates a healthyoperating environment.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT

Scott Augustin
+1.651.848.5793
scott.augustin@thomsonreuters.com

Disclaimer

Thomson Reuters Corporation published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 00:44:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 916 M
EBIT 2019 882 M
Net income 2019 940 M
Debt 2019 2 167 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 86,8x
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,04x
EV / Sales2020 5,72x
Capitalization 33 589 M
