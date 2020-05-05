Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Thomson Reuters Corporation    TRI   CA8849037095

THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION

(TRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thomson Reuters : Posts Higher 1Q Profit, Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:11am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Thomson Reuters Corp. said its profit and sales rose for the first quarter as recurring revenues flowed in, though it warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could have a toll on its business.

The provider of business-information services on Tuesday posted net income of $193 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $104 million or 20 cents a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Excluding the company's equity interest in Refinitiv and other adjustments, earnings were 48 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 48 cents a share, or 49 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Sales rose 2% to $1.52 billion due to recurring revenues and those driven by transactions. Analysts were targeting $1.51 billion.

The company's three biggest segments that comprise about 80% of revenues -- legal professionals, corporates and tax and accounting -- posted adjusted revenue growth of 4%, Thomson Reuters said.

"As we generate most of our revenues from selling information and software solutions electronically and on a subscription basis, our businesses have historically been resilient over time, but they are not immune to the recent downturn in the global economy," President and Chief Executive Steve Hasker said.

Mr. Hasker, a former Nielsen Holdings PLC executive, started at Thomson Reuters in March. The company also named Mike Eastwood as its finance chief, among other management changes.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATIO
07:27aTHOMSON REUTERS : Expects Lower 2Q Sales, 2020 Sales Growth
DJ
07:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Thomson Reuters cuts sales outlook as narrowly misses ea..
RE
07:23aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Thomson Reuters cuts sales outlook as narrowly misses ea..
RE
07:11aTHOMSON REUTERS : Posts Higher 1Q Profit, Sales
DJ
07:09aTHOMSON REUTERS : cuts revenue outlook due to disruptions caused by the pandemic
AQ
06:31aTHOMSON REUTERS : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results and Updates Full-Year Outlo..
PR
04/29THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/28THOMSON REUTERS : and PrimeGlobal announce global strategic partnership to promo..
PU
04/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE says no plans to revisit savings target from Refinit..
RE
04/21London Stock Exchange committed to Refinitiv deal in pandemic-hit markets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 114 M
EBIT 2020 1 266 M
Net income 2020 912 M
Debt 2020 2 344 M
Yield 2020 2,20%
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,98x
EV / Sales2021 5,67x
Capitalization 34 192 M
Chart THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Thomson Reuters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 72,38  $
Last Close Price 68,98  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen John Hasker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. R. Thomson Non-Independent Chairman
Neil Masterson Chief Operating Officer-Operations & Enablement
Michael Eastwood Chief Financial Officer
Michael McGillivary Young Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.10%34 196
S&P GLOBAL INC.4.66%68 912
RELX PLC-6.01%43 391
WOLTERS KLUWER1.94%19 576
EQUIFAX INC.-1.59%16 738
TRANSUNION-10.69%14 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group