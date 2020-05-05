Thomson Reuters : Posts Higher 1Q Profit, Sales

By Dave Sebastian

Thomson Reuters Corp. said its profit and sales rose for the first quarter as recurring revenues flowed in, though it warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could have a toll on its business.

The provider of business-information services on Tuesday posted net income of $193 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $104 million or 20 cents a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Excluding the company's equity interest in Refinitiv and other adjustments, earnings were 48 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 48 cents a share, or 49 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Sales rose 2% to $1.52 billion due to recurring revenues and those driven by transactions. Analysts were targeting $1.51 billion.

The company's three biggest segments that comprise about 80% of revenues -- legal professionals, corporates and tax and accounting -- posted adjusted revenue growth of 4%, Thomson Reuters said.

"As we generate most of our revenues from selling information and software solutions electronically and on a subscription basis, our businesses have historically been resilient over time, but they are not immune to the recent downturn in the global economy," President and Chief Executive Steve Hasker said.

Mr. Hasker, a former Nielsen Holdings PLC executive, started at Thomson Reuters in March. The company also named Mike Eastwood as its finance chief, among other management changes.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com