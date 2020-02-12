Thomson Reuters : Reuters Launches Fact-Checking Unit, Will Work With Facebook

By Josh Beckerman

Thomson Reuters Corp. unit Reuters has launched a fact-checking unit that will work with Facebook Inc.'s third-party fact-checking program to assess the authenticity of Facebook and Instagram content.

Reuters said "we are steadfastly recognizing the magnitude of misinformation taking place around the world."

Reuters will evaluate user-generated photos, videos, headlines and other content "in the run-up to the U.S. election and beyond," and publish its findings on a blog.

