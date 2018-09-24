TH2 Launches First Edition Of Togo: An RV App Ecosystem

CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TH2, the joint venture between Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) and Tourism Holdings Ltd (thl), brings to life the first edition of Togo , an app designed to serve as a companion to RV owners. Togo will track maintenance, keep service records, and send notifications when it's time for maintenance, among other helpful features. Additionally, it functions as an integrated link to TH2's trip planning tool, Roadtrippers, as well as handy checklists for the next time a user hits the road.

"When we set out to create Togo, we considered all of the tasks involved with owning and operating a motorhome or towable and looked for ways to enable users to spend more time enjoying the RV lifestyle," said Bob Wheeler, president of TH2 and long-time president and CEO of Airstream. "We've learned a thing or two over the years about our customer journey, and Togo is built to give you exactly what you're looking for when you purchase an RV—your time to enjoy camping."

Togo's first edition launch provides the following features and benefits for RV owners with plans for ongoing updates with increased functionality, including another major launch in Spring 2019:

Track RV Maintenance

Users can manage and track routine maintenance checks or schedule a service appointment. They may set or enable reminders to inflate tires, check smoke alarms, handle other vital tasks and fully prepare for the next adventure.

Keep Service Close

Users can add the name, contact info, location and website of service centers, either nearby or along the route. Preferred centers can be linked for easy access to email or call with a simple click.

Set Custom Notifications

Users can also enable custom notifications when key RV ownership details like vehicle registration are due. They may enter costs, document expiration dates and add important information and reminders in the notes section.

Reference Checklists for RV Trips

Checklists are handy when packing for a trip, arriving at an RV park or campground or prepping the journey home. Togo's pre-written checklists lend support and peace of mind for every adventure.

Togo is committed to constant innovation and enhancement of the RV experience. The company plans to continually add new features and functionalities that simplify RV life. Its first-edition showcase will be made at this week's Open House sponsored by Thor Industries and held in Elkhart, Ind., Sept. 24-26.

"Togo transforms time lost managing an RV into time spent enjoying your RV," said Steven Hileman, Vice-President of Marketing for Togo. "We want RV owners to spend more time around the campfire with less worry about service and maintenance."

The company is also planning to release OEM-specific versions of the service-built application. For instance, Airstream, K-Z, Thor Motor Coach and Heartland are already enlisted in Togo's Strategic Partnership Program that allows OEM's to produce brand-specific version of the Togo app to engage their brand-loyal customers. Other OEMs and partners are set to come on in 2019.

Togo was built as a companion for anyone who owns an RV. The beta version of Togo is available for download via the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS. For more information, visit https://runswithtogo.com/ .

About TH2

TH2 is a joint venture of Thor Industries, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles and Tourism Holdings, Ltd. (thl), the world's largest RV rental and sales operator. It serves to bring the full benefit of digital connectivity and the sharing economy to RV owners around the world. Focused on enhancing enjoyment and safety of RV enthusiasts, this innovative and comprehensive platform will improve every aspect of RV ownership. TH2 launched the first edition of Togo, an RV owner's best friend and mobile companion on the road of RV ownership, in September 2018. Initial capabilities include the ability to track maintenance, keep service records and contacts handy, as well as set custom notifications and access helpful travel checklists. Eventually, the app will offer trip planning, campsite booking, roadside assistance and more.

