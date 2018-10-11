Log in
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. (THO)

THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. (THO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/11 06:38:24 pm
79.615 USD   +1.09%
05:50pTHOR INDUSTRIES : Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/24TH2 LAUNCHES FI : An RV App Ecosystem
PR
09/20Under Armour, Herman Miller rise; Red Hat, Stitch Fix fall
AQ
Summary 
News Summary

Thor Industries : Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/11/2018 | 05:50pm CEST

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at their October 11, 2018 meeting, an increase in the amount of Thor’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.39 per share from $0.37 per share, an increase of 5%.

The regular dividend is payable on November 9, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 25, 2018.

About Thor Industries, Inc.

Thor is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 254 M
EBIT 2019 586 M
Net income 2019 446 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
P/E ratio 2020 8,07
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 4 176 M
Chart THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Thor Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 131 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Martin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Busch Orthwein Executive Chairman
Colleen A. Zuhl CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jan H. Suwinski Lead Independent Director
J. Allen Kosowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-47.74%4 176
NIKON CORP-10.00%7 401
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-24.74%5 938
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION10.03%5 269
BRP INC15.01%4 349
LCI INDUSTRIES-40.19%1 980
