Thor Industries : Announces Record Results for Fiscal 2018

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), the sole owner of operating
subsidiaries, that combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer
of recreational vehicles, today reported results for the full-year
fiscal 2018 and for the fourth quarter ended July 31, 2018.
For the full-year fiscal 2018:
-
Financial results for the full year reflect all-time records in the
Company’s history:
-
Net sales increased 14.9% to $8.33 billion
-
Gross profit increased 11.6% to $1.16 billion
-
Income before taxes increased 13.8% to $633.0 million
-
Diluted EPS increased 14.8% to $8.14
-
Cash flow from operating activities increased 11.3% to $466.5
million
Net sales increased 17.2% for the Towable segment, 8.9% for the
Motorized segment and 14.9% overall. Overall gross profit margin
decreased to 14.0% from 14.4% in the prior year.
“Our full-year results reflect another record year of both sales and
earnings,” said Bob Martin, Thor President and CEO. "We leveraged the
strength in retail demand to drive year-over-year growth in both our top
and bottom lines. We experienced a solid increase in gross margins in
the first half of the year due to strong sales growth, as well as
achieving operating and process improvements, primarily by Jayco. During
the second half of the year, however, we reduced our production levels,
lowered wholesale shipments and increased dealer incentives in order to
balance dealer inventories, resulting in modest net revenue growth.
Also, during the second half, we lapped the Jayco prior-year process
improvements and experienced increased labor, warranty and material
costs, resulting in the modest decrease of 40 basis points on our
full-year gross margin."
For the fourth quarter of 2018:
-
Net sales decreased 3.1% to $1.87 billion
-
Gross profit decreased 18.9% to $244.4 million
-
Income before taxes decreased 29.3% to $124.3 million
-
Diluted EPS decreased 26.1% to $1.67
-
Consolidated RV backlog of $1.40 billion, as of July 31, 2018
Net sales for the fourth quarter were flat for the Towable segment, down
13.2% for the Motorized segment and declined 3.1% overall. Overall gross
profit margin decreased to 13.0% compared to 15.6% in the prior year.
Diluted EPS benefited as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted
in December 2017, as the Company's fourth quarter 2018 effective tax
rate of 29.1% compared favorably to a tax rate of 32.1% in the prior
year.
“Our fourth quarter results reflect the actions taken during the period
to balance dealer inventory levels," added Martin. “We believe our
reduced production levels, combined with higher promotional costs and
solid retail demand, have improved the position of our dealers'
inventories as they enter the new model year and prepare for the
upcoming Dealer Open House.
“While labor costs began to moderate during the latter part of fiscal
2018, they remained elevated on a year-over-year basis. In addition, we
experienced higher warranty and warranty-related costs, as well as
inflationary price increases in certain raw material and commodity-based
components, due primarily to headwinds created by the announcement and
implementation of steel and aluminum tariffs and other regulatory
actions. We will continue to manage these input factors through a
combination of strategic actions and believe, over time, we will be able
to offset these cost increases.
“Also, during the quarter, we incurred incremental expenses from
transaction costs associated with the announced acquisition of the Erwin
Hymer Group, as well as certain legal settlement costs.
“Our consolidated backlog at July 31, 2018 is reflective of our current,
pre-Open House time of the year as our dealers await the introduction of
our 2019 models. Overall, we believe that our backlog reflects a more
normalized level and will provide us with the ability to realize the
benefits associated with a more stable production environment in future
quarters."
Segment summary for the quarter and full year ended July 31, 2018:
Towable RVs
-
Towable RV sales were $1.41 billion for the fourth quarter, comparable
to $1.41 billion in the prior-year period. Towable RV sales were $6.01
billion for the full year, up 17.2% from $5.13 billion in the prior
year.
-
Towable RV income before tax was $109.2 million for the fourth
quarter, down 28.3% from $152.2 million in the fourth quarter last
year. Towable RV income before tax was $532.7 million for the full
year, up 16.1% from $458.9 million in the prior year.
-
Towable RV backlog decreased $649.3 million, or 45.8%, to $767.0
million, compared to $1.42 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of
fiscal 2017. This decrease is attributable to a number of factors
including (1) capacity expansions since the prior year, allowing for
increased production and therefore quicker delivery of units to
dealers, (2) elevated existing dealer inventory levels in certain
locations and (3) a more normalized pre-Open House order pattern
compared to the elevated levels in the prior year.
Motorized RVs
-
Motorized RV sales were $421.3 million for the fourth quarter, down
13.2% from $485.2 million in the prior-year period. Motorized RV sales
were $2.15 billion for the full year, up 8.9% from $1.97 billion in
the prior year.
-
Motorized RV income before tax was $20.8 million for the fourth
quarter, down 32.1% from $30.6 million in the fourth quarter last
year. Motorized RV income before tax was $134.8 million for the full
year, up 7.6% from $125.3 million in the prior year.
-
Motorized RV backlog decreased $281.5 million, or 30.7%, to $634.1
million compared to $915.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of
fiscal 2017. This decrease is attributable to a number of factors
including (1) capacity expansions since the prior year, allowing for
increased production and therefore quicker delivery of units to
dealers, (2) elevated existing dealer inventory levels in certain
locations and (3) a more normalized pre-Open House order pattern
compared to the elevated levels in the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of July 31, 2018, the Company has $275.2 million of cash and cash
equivalents. During fiscal 2018, the Company invested $138.2 million in
various capital projects that support our existing businesses. Cash flow
from operating activities increased 11.3% to a record level of $466.5
million. During the final quarter of the year, Thor paid in full the
outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. For the fiscal
year, the total amount of debt paid down on the credit facility was
$145.0 million.
"The Jayco acquisition, completed in 2016, has been a great success,
delivering significant accretive value to our organization and
shareholders,” said Colleen Zuhl, Thor Senior Vice President and CFO.
"Our execution, combined with strong earnings and cash flows following
the acquisition, allowed us to pay off the debt in just two years,”
concluded Zuhl.
Outlook
“While we are pleased with our full-year results, fiscal 2018 ended with
near-term challenges for both the top line and gross margin," added
Martin. “Our entire organization focused throughout the second half of
the fiscal year in assisting our dealers in balancing their inventory
levels, as well as taking numerous actions to offset our rising costs,
however, we have more work to do in fiscal 2019.
“As dealer orders, and our resulting production schedules, return to a
more normalized pattern beginning in calendar 2019, we will continue to
match production to our dealer needs, protect and seek to grow our space
on dealer lots, ensure we provide high-quality, innovative products in
all key price points with the features consumers are seeking and act
aggressively to offset items pressuring our margins, whether from labor,
tariffs, commodity increases or other sources.
“Our outlook for fiscal year 2019 reflects a similar healthy
macroeconomic environment consistent with current conditions, as well as
the continuation of favorable demographic and lifestyle growth trends,
including the ongoing strength of baby boomer customers, in addition to
first-time and younger buyers. Dealer optimism remains high and their
inventory is fresh.
"However, due to dealer order strength experienced in the first half of
fiscal 2018, we are planning for tougher year-over-year comparisons in
the first half of fiscal 2019 with more favorable top-line growth rates
in the second half of the fiscal year. Similar to the quarterly
progression of our top line, we anticipate gross margin pressure to be
greater in the first half of the year. During fiscal year 2019, our
diluted EPS will benefit from a lower effective tax rate," concluded
Martin.
"Although we expect to have some near-term growth challenges, our
industry's end-market demand trends continue to remain very favorable,”
said Peter B. Orthwein, Thor Executive Chairman. "Unlike many of the
market expansions we have experienced over the past two decades, the
current market strength has been driven largely by new consumers
adopting the RV lifestyle with many consumers adopting the lifestyle at
a much younger age than we have seen historically. We view such retail
growth to be more sustainable over the long term.
"During fiscal 2019, we will remain focused on executing our overall
strategic plan, including our capital allocation strategy, which
reflects funding our growth initiatives, and returning capital to our
shareholders. This week we announced our plan to acquire the Erwin Hymer
Group, the leading European RV manufacturer and an important step in our
journey to become the world's premier RV manufacturing company. Given
our proven history of acquiring successful companies with strong
management teams and overall strategic fit, we believe this acquisition,
combined with the favorable North American and European market
fundamentals, enables the Company to continue to be successful in
executing its long-term growth strategy and enhancing shareholder value."
Subsequent Event
On September 18, 2018, the Company and the shareholders of Erwin Hymer
Group SE ("Erwin Hymer Group") announced that they entered into a
definitive agreement for the Company to acquire Erwin Hymer Group. In
accordance with the agreement, total consideration to be paid to the
sellers at closing will consist of approximately EUR 1.7 billion cash
($2.0 billion at current exchange rate) and equity consisting of
approximately 2.3 million shares of Thor Industries' common stock. The
Company will also assume responsibility for the debt of the Erwin Hymer
Group of approximately EUR 300 million ($350 million at current exchange
rate).
The Erwin Hymer Group is headquartered in Bad Waldsee, Germany, and is
the largest RV manufacturer in Europe, by revenue. The transaction is
subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory
approvals. The transaction is expected to close near the end of calendar
year 2018.
Supplemental Earnings Release Materials
Thor has also provided a comprehensive question and answer document
relating to its quarterly and annual results and other topics. To view
this document, go to http://ir.thorindustries.com/.
About Thor Industries, Inc.
Thor is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined,
represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For
more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that are “forward looking”
statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. These forward looking statements are made based on management’s
current expectations and beliefs regarding future and anticipated
developments and their effects upon Thor, and inherently involve
uncertainties and risks. These forward looking statements are not a
guarantee of future performance. We cannot assure you that actual
results will not differ materially from our expectations. Factors which
could cause materially different results include, among others, raw
material and commodity price fluctuations; raw material, commodity or
chassis supply restrictions; the level of warranty claims incurred;
legislative, regulatory and tax law and/or policy developments including
their potential impact on our dealers and their retail customers or on
our suppliers; the costs of compliance with governmental regulation;
legal and compliance issues including those that may arise in
conjunction with recent transactions; lower consumer confidence and the
level of discretionary consumer spending; interest rate fluctuations;
the potential impact of interest rate fluctuations on the general
economy and specifically on our dealers and consumers; restrictive
lending practices; management changes; the success of new and existing
products and services; consumer preferences; the ability to efficiently
utilize production facilities; the pace of acquisitions and the
successful closing, integration and financial impact thereof; the
potential loss of existing customers of acquisitions; our ability to
retain key management personnel of acquired companies; a shortage of
necessary personnel for production; the loss or reduction of sales to
key dealers; disruption of the delivery of units to dealers; asset
impairment charges; cost structure changes; competition; the impact of
potential losses under repurchase agreements; the potential impact of
the strength of the U.S. dollar on international demand; general
economic, market and political conditions; and changes to investment and
capital allocation strategies or other facets of our strategic plan.
Additional risks and uncertainties surrounding the acquisition of Erwin
Hymer Group SE (the "Erwin Hymer Group") include risks regarding the
anticipated timing of the closing of the acquisition, the potential
benefits of the proposed acquisition and the anticipated operating
synergies, the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the acquisition
(including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals) in the anticipated
timeframe or at all, the integration of the business, the impact of
exchange rate fluctuations and unknown or understated liabilities
related to the acquisition and Erwin Hymer Group's business. These and
other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in ITEM 1A of our
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2018.
We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or
revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this release or
to reflect any change in our expectations after the date hereof or any
change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is
based, except as required by law.
|
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND FISCAL YEARS ENDED JULY 31, 2018 AND 2017
|
($000's except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, (Unaudited)
|
|
FISCAL YEARS ENDED JULY 31,
|
|
|
|
|
% Net
|
|
|
|
% Net
|
|
|
|
% Net
|
|
|
|
% Net
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
2018
|
|
(1)
|
|
2017
|
|
(1)
|
|
2018
|
|
(1)
|
|
2017
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,874,111
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,934,672
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,328,909
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,246,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
244,408
|
|
|
13.0%
|
|
$
|
301,288
|
|
|
15.6%
|
|
$
|
1,164,666
|
|
|
14.0%
|
|
$
|
1,043,583
|
|
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
106,644
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
109,446
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
477,444
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
419,847
|
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
13,882
|
|
|
0.7%
|
|
15,215
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
55,118
|
|
|
0.7%
|
|
63,925
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
132
|
|
|
—%
|
|
1,749
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
—%
|
|
8,807
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
598
|
|
|
—%
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
3,964
|
|
|
—%
|
|
5,382
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
124,348
|
|
|
6.6%
|
|
175,990
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
633,029
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
556,386
|
|
|
7.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
36,143
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
56,526
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
202,878
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
182,132
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
88,205
|
|
|
4.7%
|
|
$
|
119,464
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
$
|
430,151
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
$
|
374,254
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.27
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.17
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.12
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.14
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
52,695,365
|
|
|
|
|
52,583,291
|
|
|
|
|
52,674,161
|
|
|
|
|
52,562,723
|
|
|
|
Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
52,881,088
|
|
|
|
|
52,814,395
|
|
|
|
|
52,853,360
|
|
|
|
|
52,758,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences
|
|
SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JULY 31, 2018
|
|
JULY 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
JULY 31, 2018
|
|
JULY 31, 2017
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
$
|
275,249
|
|
|
$
|
223,258
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
$
|
769,330
|
|
|
$
|
781,046
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
487,235
|
|
|
484,844
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
145,000
|
Inventories, net
|
|
537,909
|
|
|
460,488
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
71,594
|
|
|
55,345
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
11,281
|
|
|
11,577
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
1,937,741
|
|
|
1,576,540
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,311,674
|
|
|
1,180,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant & equipment, net
|
|
522,054
|
|
|
425,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
377,693
|
|
|
377,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortizable intangible assets, net
|
|
388,348
|
|
|
443,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity investment in joint venture
|
|
48,463
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes and other, net
|
|
130,433
|
|
|
131,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
2,778,665
|
|
|
$
|
2,557,931
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,778,665
|
|
|
$
|
2,557,931
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005148/en/