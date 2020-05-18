Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Thor Mining PLC    THR   GB00BD0NBV71

THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thor Mining : Australian Mining and Technology Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference May 21st

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Mining and Technology Metals Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss  their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET, on Thursday, May 21st.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0521VICAgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"OTC Markets is proud to host our inaugural Australian Mining and Technology Metals conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital Partners, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver a cost-effective visibility solution for Australian issuers that allows them to amplify their corporate message among a broader base of U.S. investors. Along with these industry leaders, we welcome our esteemed keynotes: The Honorable Bill Johnston, MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Industrial Relations - Western Australia; Dr. Richard Blewett, Head Mineral Systems, Geoscience, and Jack Lifton, Director, Industrial Policy Institute for what will surely be a signature event."

 May 21st Agenda: 

Eastern Time
ET

Presentation

Tickers

9:00 AM

Keynote Presentations from The Honorable Bill Johnston, Minister of Mines, Western Australia and Dr. Richard Blewett, Head of Mineral Systems, Geoscience Australia

9:30 AM

Northern Minerals Ltd.

(ASX: NTU)

10:00 AM

Arafura Resources Ltd. 

(ASX: ARU | Pink: ARAFF)

10:30 AM

Lake Resources N.L.

(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

11:00 AM

Thor Mining PLC

(ASX: THR | AIM: THR)

11:30 AM

Theta Gold Mines Ltd.

(OTCQB: TGMGF | ASX: TGM)

12:00 PM

A Perspective on Prioritizing the Critical Metals by

Jack Lifton, Director, Industrial Policy Institute

12:30 PM

Millennial Lithium Corp.

(OTCQX: MLNLF | TSX-V: ML | Frankfurt: A3N2:GR)

1:00 PM

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU | Frankfurt: NM9)

1:30 PM

Energy Fuels Inc.

(NYSE: UUUU | TSX: EFR)

2:00 PM

GoGold Resources, Inc.

(OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australian-mining-and-technology-metals-live-virtual-investor-conference-may-21st-301060699.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THOR MINING PLC
08:36aTHOR MINING : Australian Mining and Technology Metals Live Virtual Investor Conf..
PR
02/10THOR MINING : Sale of interest in Hawkstone Mining
PU
01/31THOR MINING : Quarterly report october to december 2019
PU
01/31THOR MINING : Appendix 5b october to december 2019
PU
01/09ARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor Mining Plc - High Grade Tungsten plus Copper Bonya
AQ
2019THOR MINING : Metal Tiger plc - Participation in Thor Mining Placing
AQ
2019ARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor Mining Plc - Bonya Tungsten Commencement of Drilling
AQ
2019ANGLO PACIFIC : Thor mining plc - appointment of director
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group