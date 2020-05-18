Thor Mining : Australian Mining and Technology Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference May 21st

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Mining and Technology Metals Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET, on Thursday, May 21st.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0521VICAgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"OTC Markets is proud to host our inaugural Australian Mining and Technology Metals conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital Partners, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver a cost-effective visibility solution for Australian issuers that allows them to amplify their corporate message among a broader base of U.S. investors. Along with these industry leaders, we welcome our esteemed keynotes: The Honorable Bill Johnston, MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Industrial Relations - Western Australia; Dr. Richard Blewett, Head Mineral Systems, Geoscience, and Jack Lifton, Director, Industrial Policy Institute for what will surely be a signature event."

May 21st Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

