Thor Mining : Sale of interest in Hawkstone Mining

The directors of Thor Mining Plc ('Thor') (AIM, ASX: THR) are pleased to advise completion of the disposal of its interest in ASX listed Hawkstone Mining Limited.

The sale process was conducted over a period between November 2019, and early February 2020, and realised, after expenses, just over A$103,000.

The Company further advises that it has been informed that it is likely to receive offers for its royalty entitlement, in respect of the Spring Hill gold project, during the first quarter of calendar 2020.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Thor Mining PLC

Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.

Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.

Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including Inferred Resource estimates for the White Violet and Samarkand tungsten deposits and the Bonya copper deposit

² .

Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals 2018.

Thor holds a 25% interest Australian copperdevelopment company EnviroCopper Limited (with rights to increase its interest to 30%). EnviroCopper Limited holds:

rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery; and

· rights to earn up to 75% of the Moonta copper project, also in South Australia comprising the northern portion of exploration licence EL5984 and includes a resource estimate⁵for several deposits.

Thor also holds a production royalty entitlement from the Spring Hill Gold project⁶ of:

• A$6 p e r o un ce of g o l d p r o d u ced f r om the S p r i n g H ill t e n em e n ts wh e r e the g o l d pr o du ced is sold f o r up to A $ 1 , 5 0 0 per o un ce; and • A$ 1 4 p e r o un ce of g o l d p r o du ced f r om t h e S p r i n g H i l l ten e men t s whe r e the g o l d p r o du ced i s sold f o r a mou n ts ov e r A $1 , 5 0 0 p e r o un ce.

Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018
Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018

