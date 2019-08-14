Thor Mining : A$222,000 R & D Receipt

Company Announcements Office

RECEIPT OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TAX INCENTIVE OF A$222,0000

The Board of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor" or the "Company") (AIM, ASX: THR), is pleased to announce the receipt of A$222,512.51 by way of a Research & Development Tax Incentive refund from the Australian Government, Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

The refund covers a portion of expenditure during the 2018/19 fiscal year on eligible research activities on Australian projects.

Mick Billing, Executive Chairman, commented:

"We are very pleased to have our cash reserves boosted by this R & D refund."

"We are proceeding with all scheduled 2019 activities with the confidence that they are fully funded."

For further information, please contact:

THOR MINING PLC

Mick Billing Executive Chairman

+61 8 7324 1935

