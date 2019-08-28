Log in
THOR MINING PLC

(THR)
08/27
0.012 AUD   --.--%
08:41pTHOR MINING : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/20THOR MINING : Hawkstone Lithium Drilling Results
PU
08/15THOR MINING : Substantial Initial Copper Resource - Moonta Project
PU
Thor Mining : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice

08/28/2019 | 08:41pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Thor Mining PLC

ABN 121 117 673

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Potter

Date of appointment

27 August 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil



11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates



Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Thor Mining plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:40:01 UTC
