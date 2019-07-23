Thor Mining : Further Lithium Results - Hawkstone's Big Sandy

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Thor Mining PLC - THR Further Lithium Results - Hawkstone's Big Sandy

Released 10:28 23-Jul-2019

RNS Number : 4176G

Thor Mining PLC

23 July 2019

23 July 2019

FURTHER HIGH GRADE LITHIUM RESULTS AT BIG SANDY

HAWKSTONE MINING LIMITED

The Board of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) is pleased to advise further posive drilling results at the Big Sandy Deposit in Arizona USA, by Hawkstone Mining Limited ("Hawkstone") (ASX: HWK).

Hawkstone, the 100% owner of the Big Sandy project, has released results from a further eight holes of its 37-hole Phase 2 diamond drill programme at its Big Sandy Lithium-Clay Project, located in Arizona USA on 10 July 2019, and on 23 July 2019. The ﬁnal three holes of the program are reported to be in progress.

Hawkstone Managing Director Paul Lloyd commented on the results released on 23 July 2019 "Hawkstone's Big Sandy project has connually delivered exceponal results as the Company has successfully progressed through the 37-holediamond drill program. High grade intercepts have connued, and the assay results from these latest 4 diamond drill holes further demonstrate the signiﬁcant potenal of the Big Sandy project. The Hawkstone board looks forward to updang the market regarding assay results from the ﬁnal 3 diamond drill holes before progressing to its maiden JORC Resource in late September 2019."

Thor holds 7,421,875 ordinary shares in Hawkstone (represenng 1.075% of its issued share capital). Thor shall be alloed a further 7,812,500 ordinary shares in Hawkstone if Hawkstone reports, by September 2021, a mineral resource esmate, on the Big Sandy deposit, of at least 30 million tonnes at a grade of over 2,000ppm Lithium (Li), using a lower cutoﬀ grade of 1,000ppm Li.

The latest Hawkstone announcements, of 23 July 2019 and 10 July 2019, may be found on the ASX website via the following links:

hps://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190723/pdf/446t060f4jmp2q.pdf

hps://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190710/pdf/446ht7tjr4tbqd.pdf

Informaon about Hawkstone and its Big Sandy project can be found at Hawkstone's website, hp://hawkstonemining.com.au/.