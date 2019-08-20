Thor Mining : Hawkstone Lithium Drilling Results

ASX Code: "THR"
21 August 2019
Information about Hawkstone and its Big Sandy project can be found at Hawkstone's website:
http://hawkstonemining.com.au/.
Mr Mick Billing, Executive Chairman, commented:
"We welcome the additional positive news from the Big Sandy drilling program."
"The program continues to improve the prospects for Big Sandy and the value of our Hawkstone investment, and we look forward to the maiden resource estimate, scheduled for late September 2019, and also the forecast pre-feasibility study."
About Thor Mining PLC
Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.
Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attractive returns.
Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².
Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has confirmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the final list of Critical Minerals ⁶2018.
Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the portion of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in portion of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is
considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵.
Thor has an interest in Hawkstone Mining Limited, an Australian ASX listed company with a 100% Interest in a Lithium project in Arizona, USA.
Finally, Thor also holds a production royalty entitlement from the Spring Hill Gold project⁶ of:
-
A$6 per ounce of gold produced from the Spring Hill tenements, sold for up to A$1,500 per ounce; and
-
A$14 per ounce of gold produced from the Spring Hill tenements, sold for amounts over A$1,500 per ounce. Notes
¹ Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 23 August 2018
² Refer ASX and AIM announcement of 26 November 2018
³ Refer AIM announcement of 13 December 2018 and ASX announcement of 14 December 2018 ⁴ Refer AIM announcement of 10 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 12 February 2018 ⁵Refer AIM announcement of 5 March 2019 and ASX announcement of 6 March 2019
⁶Refer AIM announcement of 26 February 2016 and ASX announcement of 29 February 2016
