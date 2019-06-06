Thor Mining : High Grade Molyhil Bulk Sample Assay Results

|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
Commentary
|
|
Sampling
|
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random
|
|
Diamond drilling was used to
|
techniques
|
chips, or specific specialised industry standard
|
|
produce core which was whole core
|
|
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
|
|
crushed from which representative
|
|
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
|
|
samples were taken and assayed.
|
|
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
measurement tools or systems used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material to the Public Report.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay').
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In other cases more explanation may be required, such
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
detailed information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drilling
|
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
|
|
PQ diameter core was taken for the
|
techniques
|
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and
|
|
entire length of the holes. The core
|
|
details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth
|
|
was not oriented.
|
|
|
of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drill sample
|
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip
|
|
After minor core loss at the collar
|
recovery
|
sample recoveries and results assessed.
|
|
(12% in first 1.7m run), 100% core
|
|
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
|
|
recovery was achieved for the
|
|
ensure representative nature of the samples.
|
|
remainder of both holes.
|
|
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logging
|
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
|
|
Core was logged geologically and
|
|
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
|
|
photographed for the entire length of
|
|
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies
|
|
each hole.
|
|
|
|
and metallurgical studies.
|
|
Mineralised
|
and
|
unmineralised
|
|
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
|
|
zones were easily determined from
|
|
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
|
|
geological observations.
|
|
• The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intersections logged.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-
|
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or
|
|
Whole core crushed to 80% passing
|
sampling
|
all core taken.
|
|
3.25mm a 2kg subsample was split
|
techniques
|
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc
|
|
off pulverised to 75µm from which a
|
and sample
|
and whether sampled wet or dry.
|
|
25gram charge was taken for assay.
|
preparation
|
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and
|
|
Industry standard internal laboratory
|
|
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
|
|
|
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
|
|
QAQC procedures were applied.
|
|
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
representative of the in situ material collected, including
|
|
No
|
quality
|
control
|
measures were
|
|
for instance results for field duplicate/second-half
|
|
|
|
included with the core samples.
|
|
sampling.
|
|
|
|
PQ
|
core
|
is adequate size to
|
|
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size
|