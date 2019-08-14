Thor Mining : Receipt of R & D Grant

which includes a facility to register to receive these updates by email, and on the Company's twitter page @ThorMining.

About Thor Mining PLC

Thor Mining PLC (AIM, ASX: THR) is a resources company quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on ASX in Australia.

Thor holds 100% of the advanced Molyhil tungsten project in the Northern Territory of Australia, for which an updated feasibility study in August 2018¹ suggested attracve returns.

Adjacent Molyhil, at Bonya, Thor holds a 40% interest in deposits of tungsten, copper, and vanadium, including an Inferred resource for the Bonya copper deposit².

Thor also holds 100% of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada USA which has a JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Resources Estimate³ on 2 of the 4 known deposits. The US Department of the Interior has conﬁrmed that tungsten, the primary resource mineral at Pilot Mountain, has been included in the ﬁnal list of Crical Minerals ⁶2018.

Thor is also acquiring up to a 30% interest Australian copper development company EnviroCopper Limited, which in turn holds rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the mineral rights and claims over the resource on the poron of the historic Kapunda copper mine in South Australia recoverable by way of in situ recovery⁴, and also holds rights to earn a 75% interest in poron of the Moonta Copper project also in South Australia, and is considered amenable to recovery by way of in situ recovery⁵.

Thor has an interest in Hawkstone Mining Limited, an Australian ASX listed company with a 100% Interest in a Lithium project in Arizona, USA.

Finally, Thor also holds a producon royalty entlement from the Spring Hill Gold project⁶ of:

A$6 per ounce of gold produced from the Spring Hill tenements, sold for up to A$1,500 per ounce; and

A$14 per ounce of gold produced from the Spring Hill tenements, sold for amounts over A$1,500 per ounce.

