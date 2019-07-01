Thor Mining : Share issue for Services

Company Announcements Office

ISSUE OF SHARE FOR COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES

The Board of Thor Mining Plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR) is pleased to announce that 4,687,500 New Ordinary Shares are to be issued by the Company at a deemed share price of 0.80p per share in lieu of marketing and communications services valued at £37,500.

The services provided relate to multi-channel public and investor relations to broaden awareness of the Company, its business interests and its strategic and operational plans.

The Securities are to be issued utilising the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rule LR7.1.

Mick Billing, Executive Chairman, commented: "Thor Mining has an advanced business model with multiple interests each of which hold, in the Board's view, considerable value for shareholders. We recognise that the Company must work harder to increase investor interest and engagement and we are determined to achieve this.

We are delighted that our marketing and communications partners have chosen to accept shares in lieu of fees, demonstrating confidence in the Thor Mining business model."

Settlement and dealings

Application has been made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") for the 4,687,500 Fee Shares which rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM are expected to commence at 8:00am on or around 5 July 2019 ("Admission").

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), following Admission, Thor will have 821,646,863 Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights attached. Thor holds no shares in treasury. This figure of 821,646,863 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the ASX Listing Rules or the DTRs.