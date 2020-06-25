Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : Pizza Hut Introduces New Triple Cheese Series to Appeal to Millennials

Press Release

Pizza Hut Introduces New Triple Cheese Series to Appeal to Millennials

Bangkok, 25 June, 2020: Pizza Hut, operated by PH Capital, today unveiled a new line-up to its summer menu: the Triple Cheese Series : Cheese x3 including Mozzarella Cheese, Chedda Cheese Crust and Parmesan Cheese on the Pizza. That's actually a lot of cheese that cheese lovers must be in love with.

This new creation comes along with

"Buy 1 Get 1 Free" at only 319 Baht from now until 26 August 2020.

The mouthwatering details for each of the Triple Cheese Series include:

1. White Hawaiian Triple Cheese : fully loaded with aromatic Chedda Cheese Crust, delicious Mozzarella Cheese and Parmesan Cheese, topped with ham, pineapple, italian topping and well blended with sweet & sour Thousand Island sauce.

2. Chicken Triple Cheese : fully loaded with aromatic Chedda Cheese Crust, delicious Mozzarella Cheese and Parmesan Cheese, topped with big size of chicken pop, chicken sausage, pineapple and well blended with sweet & sour Thousand Island sauce.

3. Crazy Triple Cheese: fully loaded with aromatic Chedda Cheese Crust, delicious Mozzarella String Cheese and Parmesan Cheese on the pizza.

Ms Ausana Mahagitsiri, Director of PH Capital, franchisee of Pizza Hut brand in Thailand, said, "We are re-inventing new experience in pizza consumption habits. Adding the most favorite ingredient - that is cheese - makes Pizza Hut 's pizza recipe even more yummy. More cheese is a big plus for our customers. Nowaday, Pizza Hut is not only a favorite food for kids and families but include more Millennials and adults. Millennials, in particular, love cheeses and mixed flavors in their pizzas - so we believe Pizza Hut's Triple Cheese Series will attract a lot of Millennials."

Pizza Hut invites customers to enjoy the Triple Cheese Series menus and value promotions from today until 15 August 2020, at Pizza Hut's outlets nationwide, available for restaurant dining, takeaway and delivery, call 1150. For more information, please visit Facebook: Pizzahutthailand

About PH Capital

PH Capital is a joint-venture firm established by Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and PM Capital, a company runs by the Mahagitsiri family that has extensive expertise and experience in management of food and beverages businesses, maintains more than four decades of partnership with Nestlé, a global brand, manages global food brands, including (without limitation) the French brands Macaron, Pierre Herméand Maison de la Traffe, and Krispy Kreme Doughnut stores.

PH Capital Co., Ltd., entered into the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement ("APA") to acquire the

Pizza Hut business in Thailand from Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("YUM"). The company has commenced the operation of Pizza Hut in Thailand from June 1, 2017 onwards.

For more information please contact

Natasa Urcharoenngan (Ni) MB: 083-492-22 42 Email: natasa.u@thoresen.com