Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : Pizza Hut Launches 9 New Fantastic Toppings with "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" Promotion until 20 November

Pizza Hut Launches 9 New Fantastic Toppings

with "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" Promotion until 20 November

Pizza Hut introduces nine new fantastic toppings, inviting your friends and family to savor a range of scrumptious toppings including Shrimp Extreme, with a hearty amount of shrimps complemented by Thousand Island sauce; Spicy Shrimp BBQ with abundant shrimps and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce; Seafood & Hokkaido Cheese; Bacon & Hokkaido Cheese; Hokkaido Super Cheese, a full take on the aromatic Hokkaido Cheese; Chicken Truffle with perfectly smoked chickens and Italian truffle oil; Spicy Chicken BBQ; Crab Stick & Sausage; and Chili Grilled Ham, a delightful marriage between grilled hams and spicy BBQ sauce.

Pizza Hut has also launched "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" promotional campaign from now until 20 November, 2019. Just order a medium pizza, any toppings, any categories, you'll get a second pizza to be shared with your friends, family, or, for your own, free! The offer is valid for restaurant dining, delivery and takeaway. Call 1150. More information at Facebook: Pizzahutthailand.

