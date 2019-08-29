Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : Pizza Hut Launches 9 New Fantastic Toppings with "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" Promotion until 20 November

Photo Release
Pizza Hut Launches 9 New Fantastic Toppings
with "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" Promotion until 20 November
Pizza Hut introduces nine new fantastic toppings, inviting your friends and family to savor a range of scrumptious toppings including Shrimp Extreme, with a hearty amount of shrimps complemented by Thousand Island sauce; Spicy Shrimp BBQ with abundant shrimps and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce; Seafood & Hokkaido Cheese; Bacon & Hokkaido Cheese; Hokkaido Super Cheese, a full take on the aromatic Hokkaido Cheese; Chicken Truffle with perfectly smoked chickens and Italian truffle oil; Spicy Chicken BBQ; Crab Stick & Sausage; and Chili Grilled Ham, a delightful marriage between grilled hams and spicy BBQ sauce.
Pizza Hut has also launched "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" promotional campaign from now until 20 November, 2019. Just order a medium pizza, any toppings, any categories, you'll get a second pizza to be shared with your friends, family, or, for your own, free! The offer is valid for restaurant dining, delivery and takeaway. Call 1150. More information at Facebook: Pizzahutthailand.
For more information, please contact:
Wararat Pharahan (Aor) / Mobile: 089-231-4263 / Email: wararat.p@thoresen.com
Sitth Chongprasobtam (Ome) / Mobile: 091-762-8522 / Email: sitth.c@thoresen.com
Disclaimer
Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 05:05:04 UTC