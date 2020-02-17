Log in
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : Pizza Hut Launches its "Buy 1 Get 3 Free" - Amazing Sales Promotion of the Year

02/17/2020 | 02:13am EST

Press Release

Pizza Hut Launches its "Buy 1 Get 3 Free" - Amazing Sales Promotion of the Year

Bangkok, 17 February, 2020: Pizza Hut, operated by PH Capital, has recently launched its amazing sales promotion campaign "Buy 1 Get 3 Free". Customers will only pay for Seafood or Supreme pizza and they are allowed to get three of favorite menus for FREE!

First Free: A pizza in the same size with the same category or below

Second Free: 9 menus of snack or spaghetti including Spaghetti Spicy Chicken Sausage, Spaghetti in White Cream Sauce, Spaghetti Bacon, Chick and Cheese, Fish Donut 6 pcs. with BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Garlic Bread, Cheesy Pop, Garlic Bread and Breadstick with Dipping Sauce.

Third Free: A glass of Pepsi with 16 oz or a bottle of Pepsi 300ml

The great deal of "Buy 1 Get 3 Free" promotion starts from today to 6th April 2020. Either you come as a group, a pair or a family, you can enjoy these mouthwatering menus with a great value. This offer is available at Pizza Hut selected outlets nationwide, available for restaurant Dining, Take Away, Call 1150 delivery and purchase via Website. For further information, please visit Facebook: Pizza Hut

About PH Capital

PH Capital is a joint-venture firm established by Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and PM Capital, a company runs by the Mahagitsiri family that has extensive expertise and experience in management of food and beverages businesses, maintains more than four decades of partnership with Nestlé, a global brand, manages global food brands, including (without limitation) the French brands Macaron, Pierre Herméand Maison de la Traffe, and Krispy Kreme Doughnut stores.

PH Capital Co., Ltd., entered into the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement ("APA") to acquire the Pizza Hut business in Thailand from Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("YUM"). The company has commenced the operation of Pizza Hut in Thailand from June 1, 2017 onwards.

For more information please contact

Natasa Urcharoenngan (Ni) MB: 083-492-22 42 Email: natasa.u@thoresen.com

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:11:07 UTC
