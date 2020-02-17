Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : Pizza Hut Launches its "Buy 1 Get 3 Free" - Amazing Sales Promotion of the Year

Press Release

Pizza Hut Launches its "Buy 1 Get 3 Free" - Amazing Sales Promotion of the Year

Bangkok, 17 February, 2020: Pizza Hut, operated by PH Capital, has recently launched its amazing sales promotion campaign "Buy 1 Get 3 Free". Customers will only pay for Seafood or Supreme pizza and they are allowed to get three of favorite menus for FREE!

First Free: A pizza in the same size with the same category or below

Second Free: 9 menus of snack or spaghetti including Spaghetti Spicy Chicken Sausage, Spaghetti in White Cream Sauce, Spaghetti Bacon, Chick and Cheese, Fish Donut 6 pcs. with BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Garlic Bread, Cheesy Pop, Garlic Bread and Breadstick with Dipping Sauce.

Third Free: A glass of Pepsi with 16 oz or a bottle of Pepsi 300ml

The great deal of "Buy 1 Get 3 Free" promotion starts from today to 6th April 2020. Either you come as a group, a pair or a family, you can enjoy these mouthwatering menus with a great value. This offer is available at Pizza Hut selected outlets nationwide, available for restaurant Dining, Take Away, Call 1150 delivery and purchase via Website. For further information, please visit Facebook: Pizza Hut