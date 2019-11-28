Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : TTA Achieves "Excellent" CG Score

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PLC Press Release

For immediate Release

TTA Achieves "Excellent" CG Score

Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 - Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited (TTA) has achieved the corporate governance scoring at an "Excellent" level of recognition (5 stars) under the Corporate Governance Report of The Listed Companies 2019 (CGR) project undertaken by Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD) with support from Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

CG Rating is considered as one of important factor to attract investors. The "Excellent" CG score is the highest level of recognition which affirms TTA's emphasis on continuous good corporate governance equipped with responsibility for the environment, society and governance or ESG to create sustainable development.

The CGR project in 2019 measured listed companies' CG scores according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s guidelines which cover 5 main areas:

Shareholders' rights 2) Equitable treatment of shareholders 3) Stakeholders' role 4) Information disclosure and transparency and 5) Board of Directors' responsibilities. This year the IOD conducted the CGR assessing 677 companies with an overall average score of 82 percent which is considered

"very good".

******************************

About TTA

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and internationally. Included in its current business portfolio are shipping, offshore service, agrochemical, and investment.

