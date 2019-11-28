Log in
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO. LTD.

(TTA)
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : TTA Achieves "Excellent" CG Score

11/28/2019 | 02:53am EST

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PLC Press Release

TTA Achieves "Excellent" CG Score

Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 - Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited (TTA) has achieved the corporate governance scoring at an "Excellent" level of recognition (5 stars) under the Corporate Governance Report of The Listed Companies 2019 (CGR) project undertaken by Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD) with support from Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

CG Rating is considered as one of important factor to attract investors. The "Excellent" CG score is the highest level of recognition which affirms TTA's emphasis on continuous good corporate governance equipped with responsibility for the environment, society and governance or ESG to create sustainable development.

The CGR project in 2019 measured listed companies' CG scores according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s guidelines which cover 5 main areas:

  1. Shareholders' rights 2) Equitable treatment of shareholders 3) Stakeholders' role 4) Information disclosure and transparency and 5) Board of Directors' responsibilities. This year the IOD conducted the CGR assessing 677 companies with an overall average score of 82 percent which is considered
    "very good".

About TTA

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and internationally. Included in its current business portfolio are shipping, offshore service, agrochemical, and investment.

For more information, please contact:

Wararat Pharahan (Aor) Tel: 089-231-4263 Email: wararat.p@thoresen.com

Sitth Chongprasobtam (Ome) Tel: 091-762-8522 Email: sitth.c@thoresen.com

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 07:52:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 14 904 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 8 092 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,45  THB
Last Close Price 4,44  THB
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri President, CEO & Executive Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Jitender Pal Verma Group CFO, Director & Senior Executive VP
Ausana Mahagitsiri Director
Santi Bangor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO. LTD.268
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.76.15%5 386
SEASPAN CORPORATION50.57%2 537
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 856
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.9.23%1 078
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.16.85%1 012
