THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO. LTD.
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : TTA Participated in the National Anti-Corruption Day 2019

09/06/2019 | 05:47am EDT

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PLC Photo Release

TTA CORPORATE| TTA Transport |TTA Energy| TTA Infrastructure

Photo Release

TTA Participated in the National Anti-Corruption Day 2019

Bangkok: 6 September, 2019 - Thoresen Thai Agencies Plc. or TTA has recently participated in the "Unite to Fight Fraud" activity organized by Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) on the National Anti-Corruption Day 2019, at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangna. This activity is in line with TTA and its subsidiary's business policy on good corporate governance.

*********************************

About TTA

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and

internationally. Included in its current business portfolio are shipping, offshore service, agrochemical, and investment.

For more information please contact:

Thoresen Thai Public Company Limited

Wararat Pharahan (Aor) Tel: 089-231-4263 Email: wararat.p@thoresen.com

Sitth Chongprasobtam (Ome) Tel: 091-762-8522 Email: sitth.c@thoresen.com

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 09:46:01 UTC
