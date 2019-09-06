Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : TTA Participated in the National Anti-Corruption Day 2019

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PLC Photo Release

TTA CORPORATE| TTA Transport |TTA Energy| TTA Infrastructure

Photo Release

TTA Participated in the National Anti-Corruption Day 2019

Bangkok: 6 September, 2019 - Thoresen Thai Agencies Plc. or TTA has recently participated in the "Unite to Fight Fraud" activity organized by Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) on the National Anti-Corruption Day 2019, at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangna. This activity is in line with TTA and its subsidiary's business policy on good corporate governance.

*********************************

About TTA

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and