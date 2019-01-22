Log in
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO. LTD. (TTA)
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : Taco Bell's first Thailand outlet to serve spicy fare and local beer

01/22/2019 | 09:24am EST
Williams, President of Taco Bell, poses for photo during their restaurant opening in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. fast food giant Taco Bell is opening its first outlet in Thailand, continuing the Yum! Brands chain's Asia expansion, offering adapted menu items and local beer.

The fast-food chain's new Bangkok outlet opens on Thursday and will introduce new items with local flavours including an extra-spicy sauce to compete with the multiple quick-service chains and higher-end Mexican restaurants in the city centre.

It will also serve Thai beer brands Singha and Chang as well as Philippines beer San Miguel Light.

Its Thai franchise partner, Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl (TTA), owned by the billionaire Mahagitsiri family, a shipping company that branched out last year into the food and beverage business with quick-service restaurant, Pizza Hut, also owned by Yum.

"Taco Bell will appeal to the young generation, particularly millennials," Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, CEO of Taco Bell's Thai franchise partner Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA), said in a statement, adding that his family “fell in love” with the chain while visiting the United States.

TTA, owned by the billionaire Mahagitsiri family, is a shipping company that branched out last year into the food and beverage sector.

Taco Bell’s Asia Pacific's managing director, Ankush Tuli, said Thailand’s "strong food culture, adventurous spirit and appetite for trying new things" make it a good market for the brand.

The latest store was unveiled by Taco Bell President Liz Williams on Tuesday. The chain, known for serving burritos and tacos opened its first store in China in 2016 and last year signed a deal to expand in New Zealand and Australia.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kay Johnson and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
YUM BRANDS 1.83% 92.36 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 13 598 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 641 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 14,23
P/E ratio 2019 9,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 9 076 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,6  THB
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri President, CEO & Executive Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Jitender Pal Verma Group CFO, Director & Senior Executive VP
Ausana Mahagitsiri Director
Santi Bangor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC CO. LTD.285
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD10.03%3 505
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 760
SEASPAN CORPORATION16.99%1 618
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA3.03%1 477
COSCO SHIPPING SPLIZED CARIRS CO LTD8.92%1 101
