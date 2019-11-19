Log in
Thorney Opportunities : 2019 AGM Results of Meeting

11/19/2019 | 07:10pm EST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement: 20 November 2019

ASX Code: TOP

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, Thorney Opportunities Ltd (Company) advises that the resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting were passed by way of a poll.

The information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in respect of each resolution is set out on the following page.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au

Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1.

To adopt the

Ordinary

Remuneration Report

2.

Re-election of Dr Gary

Ordinary

H. Weiss AM as director

3.

Re-election of Mr Ashok

Ordinary

Jacob as director

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

16,465,295

540,333

1,431,350

370,356

89.31%

2.93%

7.76%

77,304,575

38,671

1,408,926

276,078

98.16%

0.05%

1.79%

77,283,311

7,000

1,432,861

305,078

98.17%

0.01%

1.82%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

22,299,707

570,749

415,963

97.50%

2.50%

83,624,231

69,087

276,078

99.92%

0.08%

83,626,902

37,416

305,078

99.96%

0.04%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 00:09:06 UTC
