Thorney Opportunities : 2019 AGM Results of Meeting

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
|
ASX Announcement: 20 November 2019
|
ASX Code: TOP
RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, Thorney Opportunities Ltd (Company) advises that the resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting were passed by way of a poll.
The information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in respect of each resolution is set out on the following page.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au
Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
Thorney Opportunities Ltd
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 20 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
|
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
|
|
Type
|
|
|
1.
|
To adopt the
|
Ordinary
|
Remuneration Report
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Re-election of Dr Gary
|
Ordinary
|
H. Weiss AM as director
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Re-election of Mr Ashok
|
Ordinary
|
Jacob as director
|
|
|
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's
|
Abstain
|
Discretion
|
|
|
|
16,465,295
|
540,333
|
1,431,350
|
370,356
|
89.31%
|
2.93%
|
7.76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,304,575
|
38,671
|
1,408,926
|
276,078
|
98.16%
|
0.05%
|
1.79%
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,283,311
|
7,000
|
1,432,861
|
305,078
|
98.17%
|
0.01%
|
1.82%
|
|
|
|
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
|
|
|
22,299,707
|
570,749
|
415,963
|
97.50%
|
2.50%
|
|
|
|
|
83,624,231
|
69,087
|
276,078
|
99.92%
|
0.08%
|
|
|
|
|
83,626,902
|
37,416
|
305,078
|
99.96%
|
0.04%
|
|
|
|
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
