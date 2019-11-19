Thorney Opportunities : 2019 AGM Results of Meeting

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

ASX Announcement: 20 November 2019 ASX Code: TOP

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, Thorney Opportunities Ltd (Company) advises that the resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting were passed by way of a poll.

The information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in respect of each resolution is set out on the following page.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au

Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100