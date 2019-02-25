Thorney Opportunities : Appendix 4D and 2019 Half-Year Financial Statements

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ACN 080 167 264

APPENDIX 4D (Listing Rule 4.2A3)

Consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

(All comparisons to half-year ended

2019 Interim dividend per share 0.66 0.66 27.5%

31 December 2017) $'000s Up/Down Movement Revenue/(loss) from ordinary activities (16,745) Down 224% Profit (loss) after tax for the year (12,407) Down 248% Franked Tax rate Amount per amount per for share share franking Dividend information (cents) (cents) credit 2018 Final dividend per share 0.90 0.90 27.5% 2018 Interim dividend per share 0.60 0.60 30.0% 2019 Interim dividend dates Ex-dividend date 19 March 2019 Record date 20 March 2019 Interim dividend payment date 4 April 2019 Movement Down 8.5% The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not apply to the 2019 Interim dividend.

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2017

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

68.7 cents

75.1 cents

This report should be read in conjunction with the Thorney Opportunities Ltd 2018 Annual Report.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

Company particulars

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act 2001 and currently considered an investment entity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules. The Company is primarily an investor in listed equities on the Australian securities market.

Contents

Chairman's letter .................................................................................................................................................. 4

Directors' report ................................................................................................................................................... 6

1. Directors ...................................................................................................................................................... 6

2. Principal activities ........................................................................................................................................ 6

3. Review of operations ................................................................................................................................... 6

4. Auditor's independence declaration ........................................................................................................... 7

Auditor's independence declaration ..................................................................................................................... 8

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................. 9

Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................................... 10

Consolidated statement of changes in equity ..................................................................................................... 11

Consolidated statement of cash flows ................................................................................................................ 12

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ................................................................................................. 13

Directors' declaration .......................................................................................................................................... 19

Independent auditor's review report .................................................................................................................. 20

Chairman's letter

Dear fellow shareholders

As at 31 December 2018, TOP's net tangible asset backing per share (NTA) was 68.7 cents. However, since the beginning of the 2019 calendar year, the NTA increased around 5% to 72.1 cents per share as at 31 January 2019 following more optimistic equity market conditions. Some positive half year results released by core portfolio companies, and endorsement from the market, has seen the NTA continue to climb through February. Since inception in December 2013, TOP's NTA plus dividends has delivered returns to shareholders of over 58%.

The declining equity market conditions in the last quarter of calendar year 2018 saw some negative moves in valuations of core TOP portfolio investments. However, I maintain my conviction regarding these positions, most of which have seen a substantial recovery in value during the first few weeks of 2019. These companies have proven over the long term to be financially robust, well-managed and successful in the execution of their strategic plans. In fact, the equity market volatility provided a valuation arbitrage, which we acted upon, taking the opportunity to buy additional shares at attractive prices.

I am pleased to announce that TOP Directors have decided to increase the interim dividend for the 31 December 2018 half year by 10% to 0.66 cents per share (December 2017: 0.6 cents per share). TOP shares will trade ex-dividend on 19 March 2019 with the interim dividend being paid on 4 April 2019.

There have been a number of operational and investment highlights for TOP during the period, including: