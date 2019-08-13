Log in
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
0.69 AUD   -0.72%
Thorney Opportunities : Appendix 4E (Updated)

08/13/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ABN 41 080 167 264

APPENDIX 4E (Listing Rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

(All comparisons to year ended 30 June 2018)

Movement

Up/

Movement

$'000s

$'000

Down

%

Revenue from ordinary activities

22,114

2,231

Up

12%

Profit before tax for the year

15,010

2,165

Up

17%

Profit after tax for the year

12,046

936

Up

8%

Cents

Franked

Taxing rate

per

amount

for

Dividend information

share

per share

franking

2019 Final dividend cents per share

1.14

1.14

27.5%

2019 Interim dividend cents per share

0.66

0.66

27.5%

2018 Final dividend cents per share

0.90

0.90

27.5%

2019 Final dividend dates

Ex‐dividend date

9 September 2019

Record date

10 September 2019

Payment date

30 September 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not operate in respect of the 2019 Final dividend.

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Movement

Net tangible asset backing (after tax) per share

80.1 cents

75.7 cents

Up 6%

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2019 Annual Report of Thorney Opportunities Ltd and any public announcements made in the period by Thorney Opportunities Ltd in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Listing Rules.

This report is based on the financial statements of Thorney Opportunities Ltd which have been audited by Ernst and Young.

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 03:36:01 UTC
