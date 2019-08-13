Thorney Opportunities : Appendix 4E (Updated)

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ABN 41 080 167 264

APPENDIX 4E (Listing Rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

(All comparisons to year ended 30 June 2018) Movement Up/ Movement $'000s $'000 Down % Revenue from ordinary activities 22,114 2,231 Up 12% Profit before tax for the year 15,010 2,165 Up 17% Profit after tax for the year 12,046 936 Up 8%

Cents Franked Taxing rate per amount for Dividend information share per share franking 2019 Final dividend cents per share 1.14 1.14 27.5% 2019 Interim dividend cents per share 0.66 0.66 27.5% 2018 Final dividend cents per share 0.90 0.90 27.5% 2019 Final dividend dates Ex‐dividend date 9 September 2019 Record date 10 September 2019 Payment date 30 September 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not operate in respect of the 2019 Final dividend.

30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Movement Net tangible asset backing (after tax) per share 80.1 cents 75.7 cents Up 6%

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2019 Annual Report of Thorney Opportunities Ltd and any public announcements made in the period by Thorney Opportunities Ltd in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Listing Rules.

This report is based on the financial statements of Thorney Opportunities Ltd which have been audited by Ernst and Young.