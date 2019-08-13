Thorney Opportunities : Appendix 4E (Updated)

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ABN 41 080 167 264
APPENDIX 4E (Listing Rule 4.3A)
Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2019
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
(All comparisons to year ended 30 June 2018)
|
Movement
|
Up/
|
Movement
|
|
|
|
$'000s
|
$'000
|
Down
|
%
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
22,114
|
2,231
|
Up
|
12%
|
Profit before tax for the year
|
15,010
|
2,165
|
Up
|
17%
|
Profit after tax for the year
|
12,046
|
936
|
Up
|
8%
|
|
Cents
|
Franked
|
Taxing rate
|
|
per
|
amount
|
for
|
Dividend information
|
share
|
per share
|
franking
|
2019 Final dividend cents per share
|
1.14
|
1.14
|
27.5%
|
2019 Interim dividend cents per share
|
0.66
|
0.66
|
27.5%
|
2018 Final dividend cents per share
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
27.5%
|
2019 Final dividend dates
|
|
|
|
Ex‐dividend date
|
|
9 September 2019
|
Record date
|
|
10 September 2019
|
Payment date
|
|
30 September 2019
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not operate in respect of the 2019 Final dividend.
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
Movement
|
Net tangible asset backing (after tax) per share
|
80.1 cents
|
75.7 cents
|
Up 6%
This information should be read in conjunction with the 2019 Annual Report of Thorney Opportunities Ltd and any public announcements made in the period by Thorney Opportunities Ltd in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Listing Rules.
This report is based on the financial statements of Thorney Opportunities Ltd which have been audited by Ernst and Young.
Disclaimer
