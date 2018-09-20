Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD (TOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Thorney Opportunities : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for AMA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:53am CEST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE AMA

20 September 2018

BY ASX ONLINE - 2 pages

Manager Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ceasing to be a substantial holder AMA Group Limited [ASX:AMA]

We attach a Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 20 September 2018 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To:company name/scheme

AMA GROUP LIMITED

ABN:

50 113 883 560

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN (if applicable)

080 167 264

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

18-Sep-18

The previous notice was given to the company on

18-Jun-18

The previous notice was dated

18-Jun-18

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to

Change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

21-Jun-18 to 18-Sep-18

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Net market sales

Market prices

1,370,000 ordinary shares

1,370,000

13-Sep-18

To 14-Sep-18

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Market sales

Market prices

100,000 ordinary shares

100,000

Urban Land Nominees Pty Ltd

100,000 ordinary shares

100,000

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd ACN 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 20 September 2018

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
04:53aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for AMA
PU
09/14THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Becoming a substantial holder for DCG
PU
09/14THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for ZEN
PU
09/13THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Chairman's Update, September 2018
PU
09/12THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
09/11THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/10THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
09/05THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
08/31THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Dividend/Distribution - TOP
PU
08/31THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2018
PU
More news
Chart THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thorney Opportunities Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD-2.05%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.13%43 895
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.57%42 915
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.99%33 171
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.54%29 649
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-10.99%28 375
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.