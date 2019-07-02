Thorney Opportunities : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ZEN

We attach a Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 3 July 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

To: company name/scheme ZENITH ENERGY LIMITED ABN: 53 615 812 203 1. Details of substantial holder Name THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ACN (if applicable) 080 167 264

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 2-Jul-19 The previous notice was given to the company on 29-Mar-19 The previous notice was dated 29-Mar-19 2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and number of Person's Change relevant interest change given in relation to securities affected votes changed Change affected Thorney Market prices 1,860,629 ordinary shares 1,860,629 3-May-19 Opportunities Ltd to TIGA Trading Pty Market sales 2-Jul-19 $nil 4,863,302 ordinary shares 4,863,302 Ltd

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name Nature of association 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Thorney Opportunities Ltd Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000 ACN 080 167 264

