THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/02
0.68 AUD   --.--%
Thorney Opportunities : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ZEN

07/02/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE ZEN

3 July 2019

BY ASX ONLINE - 2 pages

Manager Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street

SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Zenith Energy Limited [ASX:ZEN]

We attach a Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 3 July 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA

Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: company name/scheme

ZENITH ENERGY LIMITED

ABN:

53 615 812 203

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN (if applicable)

080 167 264

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

2-Jul-19

The previous notice was given to the company on

29-Mar-19

The previous notice was dated

29-Mar-19

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

Change

relevant interest

change

given in relation to

securities affected

votes

changed

Change

affected

Thorney

Market prices

1,860,629 ordinary shares

1,860,629

3-May-19

Opportunities Ltd

to

TIGA Trading Pty

Market sales

2-Jul-19

$nil

4,863,302 ordinary shares

4,863,302

Ltd

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 080 167 264

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 3 July 2019

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 03:07:03 UTC
