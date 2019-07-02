Thorney Opportunities : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ZEN

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN 080 167 264
CROSS RELEASE ZEN
3 July 2019
BY ASX ONLINE - 2 pages
Manager Company Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 10
20 Bond Street
SYDNEY 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
Ceasing to be a substantial holder
Zenith Energy Limited [ASX:ZEN]
We attach a Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 3 July 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.
Yours sincerely,
CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA
Secretary
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
|
To: company name/scheme
|
|
ZENITH ENERGY LIMITED
|
|
ABN:
|
|
53 615 812 203
|
1. Details of substantial holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
|
|
|
|
ACN (if applicable)
|
|
080 167 264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
|
2-Jul-19
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
29-Mar-19
|
The previous notice was dated
|
29-Mar-19
|
2. Changes in relevant interests
|
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
|
|
Date of
|
|
|
Person whose
|
|
|
Nature of
|
|
|
Consideration
|
|
|
Class and number of
|
|
|
Person's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
relevant interest
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
given in relation to
|
|
|
securities affected
|
|
|
votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thorney
|
|
|
|
|
Market prices
|
|
1,860,629 ordinary shares
|
1,860,629
|
|
|
3-May-19
|
|
Opportunities Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to
|
|
TIGA Trading Pty
|
|
Market sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-Jul-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
$nil
|
|
4,863,302 ordinary shares
|
4,863,302
|
|
|
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
|
Name
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Addresses
|
|
|
|
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Address
|
|
Thorney Opportunities Ltd
|
|
|
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
|
|
ACN 080 167 264
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature
|
Print name
|
CRAIG SMITH
|
Capacity SECRETARY
|
Sign here
|
|
Date: 3 July 2019
