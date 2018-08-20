Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding - Thorney Holdings Pty Ltd

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To:company name/scheme
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN/ARSN
ABN 41 080 167 264
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limitedand each of the entities listed in the attached Annexure "A" to this notice.
ACN (if applicable)
006 262 835
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
17-Aug-18
The previous notice was given to the company on
13-Feb-18
The previous notice was dated
13-Feb-18
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of Securities
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting power
Person's votes
Voting power
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
56,730,409
27.92%
59,044,159
29.00%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of Change
Person whoserelevant interestchanged
Nature of change
Considerationgiven in relation to change
Number and classof securities affected
Person'svotesaffected
4-Apr-18
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
$0.695 per share
212,766 ordinary shares
212,766
7-Aug-18 to 17-Aug-18
On Market Purchases
$0.67 to $0.68 per share
2,065,000 ordinary shares
2,065,000
4-Apr-18
TIGA Trading Pty
Ltd
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
$0.695 per share
28,238 ordinary shares
28,238
As above
Thorney Investment Group(entities listed in Annexure 'A')
Deemed relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (and section 608(1) for Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd)
Nil
2,306,004 ordinary shares
2,306,004
4-Apr-18
Waislitz Charitable
Corporation
Pty Ltd
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
$0.695 per share
2,997 ordinary shares
2,997
4-Apr-18
Jasforce Pty Ltd
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
$0.695 per share
4,196 ordinary shares
4,196
4-Apr-18
Alex Waislitz
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
$0.695 per share
553 ordinary shares
553
As above
Alex Waislitz
Deemed relevant interest by virtue of section 608(1)(b) of the
Corporations Act 2001
Nil
2,313,750 ordinary shares
2,313,750
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder ofsecurities
Person entitled to be registered asholder
Nature of relevantinterest
Number andclass of shares
Person's votes
Thorney Holdings Proprietary
Limited
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
Beneficial Owner
51,568,638 ordinary shares
51,568,638
TIGA Trading
Pty Ltd
TIGA Trading Pty Ltd
TIGA Trading
Pty Ltd
Beneficial Owner
6,570,159 ordinary shares
6,570,159
Thorney
Investment Group Australia
Pty Ltd
As above
As above
By virtue of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001
58,138,797ordinary shares
58,138,797
Jamahjo Pty Ltd
Waislitz Charitable Corporation
Pty Ltd
Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd
Waislitz Charitable
Corporation
Pty Ltd
Beneficial Owner
350,219 ordinary shares
350,219
Jasforce Pty Ltd
Jasforce Pty Ltd
Jasforce Pty Ltd
Beneficial Owner
490,307 ordinary shares
490,307
Alex Waislitz
Mr Alex Waislitz
Alex Waislitz
By virtue of section 608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 having the power to exercise voting rights attached to the shares
64,836 ordinary shares
64,836
As above
As above
58,979,323 ordinary shares
58,979,323
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
Alex Waislitz
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
Associated entities
Refer Annexure 'A'
Signature
Print name
AVEE WAISLITZ
Capacity SECRETARY
Sign here
Date: 20 August 2018
ANNEXURE 'A'
This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 20 August 2018.
