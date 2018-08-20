Log in
Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding - Thorney Holdings Pty Ltd

08/20/2018 | 07:16am CEST

THORNEY HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

ABN 37 006 262 835

20 August 2018

BY ASX ONLINE - 4 pages

Manager Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder Thorney Opportunities Ltd [ASX:TOP]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 20 August 2018 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

AVEE WAISLITZ Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone +613 9921 7116 Facsimile +613 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:company name/scheme

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN/ARSN

ABN 41 080 167 264

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited and each of the entities listed in the attached Annexure "A" to this notice.

ACN (if applicable)

006 262 835

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

17-Aug-18

The previous notice was given to the company on

13-Feb-18

The previous notice was dated

13-Feb-18

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

56,730,409

27.92%

59,044,159

29.00%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Number and class of securities affected

Person's votes affected

4-Apr-18

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

$0.695 per share

212,766 ordinary shares

212,766

7-Aug-18 to 17-Aug-18

On Market Purchases

$0.67 to $0.68 per share

2,065,000 ordinary shares

2,065,000

4-Apr-18

TIGA Trading Pty

Ltd

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

$0.695 per share

28,238 ordinary shares

28,238

As above

Thorney Investment Group (entities listed in Annexure 'A')

Deemed relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (and section 608(1) for Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd)

Nil

2,306,004 ordinary shares

2,306,004

4-Apr-18

Waislitz Charitable

Corporation

Pty Ltd

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

$0.695 per share

2,997 ordinary shares

2,997

4-Apr-18

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

$0.695 per share

4,196 ordinary shares

4,196

4-Apr-18

Alex Waislitz

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

$0.695 per share

553 ordinary shares

553

As above

Alex Waislitz

Deemed relevant interest by virtue of section 608(1)(b) of the

Corporations Act 2001

Nil

2,313,750 ordinary shares

2,313,750

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Nature of relevant interest

Number and class of shares

Person's votes

Thorney Holdings Proprietary

Limited

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited

Beneficial Owner

51,568,638 ordinary shares

51,568,638

TIGA Trading

Pty Ltd

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

TIGA Trading

Pty Ltd

Beneficial Owner

6,570,159 ordinary shares

6,570,159

Thorney

Investment Group Australia

Pty Ltd

As above

As above

By virtue of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001

58,138,797 ordinary shares

58,138,797

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

Waislitz Charitable Corporation

Pty Ltd

Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd

Waislitz Charitable

Corporation

Pty Ltd

Beneficial Owner

350,219 ordinary shares

350,219

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Beneficial Owner

490,307 ordinary shares

490,307

Alex Waislitz

Mr Alex Waislitz

Alex Waislitz

By virtue of section 608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 having the power to exercise voting rights attached to the shares

64,836 ordinary shares

64,836

As above

As above

58,979,323 ordinary shares

58,979,323

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Alex Waislitz

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Associated entities

Refer Annexure 'A'

Signature

Print name

AVEE WAISLITZ

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 20 August 2018

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 20 August 2018.

.........................................

AVEE WAISLITZ Secretary

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS

Entity

Address

Thorney Investment Group

Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696

c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South Yarra, 3141

Thistle Custodians Pty Ltd, ACN 078 027 193

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thistle Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN 075 051 464

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Alpha Pty Ltd, ACN 162 820 537

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Beta Pty Ltd, ACN 162 828 677

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited, ACN 006 262 835

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney International Pty Ltd, ACN 132 886 698

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 892

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd, ACN 164 880 148

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Omega Pty Ltd, ACN 163 964 636

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA Property Pty Ltd, ACN 117 811 453

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA (Ballarat) Pty Ltd, ACN 117 812 030

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA Finance Pty Ltd, ACN 118 521 412

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA (Hawthorn) Pty Ltd, ACN 126 952 663

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA Tails Pty Ltd, ACN 080 534 416

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd, ACN 118 961 210

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Other associates

Jasforce Pty Ltd, ACN 017 167 713

c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South Yarra, 3141

Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd, ACN 163 623 612

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 05:15:02 UTC
