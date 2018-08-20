Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding - Thorney Holdings Pty Ltd

THORNEY HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED

ABN 37 006 262 835

20 August 2018

BY ASX ONLINE - 4 pages

Manager Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder Thorney Opportunities Ltd [ASX:TOP]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 20 August 2018 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

AVEE WAISLITZ Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone +613 9921 7116 Facsimile +613 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:company name/scheme THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ACN/ARSN ABN 41 080 167 264

1. Details of substantial holder

Name Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited and each of the entities listed in the attached Annexure "A" to this notice. ACN (if applicable) 006 262 835

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 17-Aug-18 The previous notice was given to the company on 13-Feb-18 The previous notice was dated 13-Feb-18 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting power Person's votes Voting power Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 56,730,409 27.92% 59,044,159 29.00%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Number and class of securities affected Person's votes affected 4-Apr-18 Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan $0.695 per share 212,766 ordinary shares 212,766 7-Aug-18 to 17-Aug-18 On Market Purchases $0.67 to $0.68 per share 2,065,000 ordinary shares 2,065,000 4-Apr-18 TIGA Trading Pty Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan $0.695 per share 28,238 ordinary shares 28,238 As above Thorney Investment Group (entities listed in Annexure 'A') Deemed relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (and section 608(1) for Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd) Nil 2,306,004 ordinary shares 2,306,004 4-Apr-18 Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan $0.695 per share 2,997 ordinary shares 2,997 4-Apr-18 Jasforce Pty Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan $0.695 per share 4,196 ordinary shares 4,196 4-Apr-18 Alex Waislitz Dividend Reinvestment Plan $0.695 per share 553 ordinary shares 553 As above Alex Waislitz Deemed relevant interest by virtue of section 608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 Nil 2,313,750 ordinary shares 2,313,750

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Nature of relevant interest Number and class of shares Person's votes Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited Beneficial Owner 51,568,638 ordinary shares 51,568,638 TIGA Trading Pty Ltd TIGA Trading Pty Ltd TIGA Trading Pty Ltd Beneficial Owner 6,570,159 ordinary shares 6,570,159 Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd As above As above By virtue of section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 58,138,797 ordinary shares 58,138,797 Jamahjo Pty Ltd Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd Waislitz Charitable Corporation Pty Ltd Beneficial Owner 350,219 ordinary shares 350,219 Jasforce Pty Ltd Jasforce Pty Ltd Jasforce Pty Ltd Beneficial Owner 490,307 ordinary shares 490,307 Alex Waislitz Mr Alex Waislitz Alex Waislitz By virtue of section 608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 having the power to exercise voting rights attached to the shares 64,836 ordinary shares 64,836 As above As above 58,979,323 ordinary shares 58,979,323 5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name Nature of association 6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Thorney Holdings Proprietary Limited Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000 Alex Waislitz Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000 Associated entities Refer Annexure 'A'

Signature

Print name AVEE WAISLITZ Capacity SECRETARY Sign here Date: 20 August 2018

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 20 August 2018.

.........................................

AVEE WAISLITZ Secretary

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS