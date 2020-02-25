Log in
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for MNY

02/25/2020 | 10:08pm EST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE MNY

26 February 2020

BY ASX ONLINE - 5 pages

Manager Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street

SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder

Money3 Corporation Limited [ASX:MNY]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 26 February 2020 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA

Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: company name/scheme

MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

63 117 296 143

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD and each of the entities

listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.

ACN (if applicable)

080 167 264

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

21-Feb-20

The previous notice was given to the company on

14-Dec-18

The previous notice was dated

14-Dec-18

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

28,839,101

16.03%

27,632,253

15.00%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

interest changed

change

given in

securities affected

votes

relation to

affected

Change

Refer to Annexure 'B'

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

securities

registered as holder

securities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd,

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd,

Thorney Opportunities

14,032,253

Thorney Investment Group Australia

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Ltd

ordinary shares

Pty Ltd,

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd,

13,600,000

Thorney Investment Group Australia

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Tiga Trading

Pty Ltd,

Pty Ltd

ordinary shares

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 080 167 264

Tiga Trading Pty Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 118 961 210

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 117 488 892

Jamahjo Pty Ltd

C/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street,

ACN 117 488 696

South Yarra, 3141

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 26 February 2020

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 26 February 2020.

.........................................

CRAIG SMITH

Secretary

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS

Associated Entities

Address

Thorney Investment Group

Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696

c/- TWF Partners, Ground Floor, 40 River Boulevard,

Richmond 3121

Thistle Custodians Pty Ltd, ACN 078 027 193

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thistle Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN 075 051 464

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Alpha Pty Ltd, ACN 162 820 537

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Beta Pty Ltd, ACN 162 828 677

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN 006 262 835

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney International Pty Ltd, ACN 132 886 698

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd,

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 117 488 892

Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd, ACN 164 880 148

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Omega Pty Ltd, ACN 163 964 636

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Property Pty Ltd, ACN 117 811 453

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga (Ballarat) Pty Ltd, ACN 117 812 030

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Finance Pty Ltd, ACN 118 521 412

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga (Hawthorn) Pty Ltd, ACN 126 952 663

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Tails Pty Ltd, ACN 080 534 416

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Trading Pty Ltd, ACN 118 961 210

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ANNEXURE 'B'

This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 26 February 2020.

….......................................................

CRAIG SMITH

Secretary

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of change

Consideration given

Number and class and

Change

interest changed

in relation to

number of securities

Change

affected

(one share = one vote)

25-Mar-19

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$1.85 per share

53,500 ordinary shares

25-Mar-19

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

Market Sale

$Nil

106,500 ordinary shares

26-Mar-19

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$1.93 per share

100,000 ordinary shares

05-Aug-19

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

Market Purchase

$Nil

28,928 ordinary shares

06-Aug-19

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

Market Purchase

$Nil

75,000 ordinary shares

04-Nov-19

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

Market Purchase

$Nil

50,000 ordinary shares

04-Nov-19

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Purchase

$2.07 per share

50,000 ordinary shares

05-Nov-19

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Purchase

$1.99 per share

131,994 ordinary shares

05-Nov-19

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

Market Purchase

$Nil

131,995 ordinary shares

06-Nov-19

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

Market Purchase

$Nil

44,006 ordinary shares

06-Nov-19

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Purchase

$1.90 per share

44,005 ordinary shares

06-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.40 per share

74,504 ordinary shares

07-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.40 per share

12,656 ordinary shares

08-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.42 per share

59,578 ordinary shares

09-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.41 per share

53,262 ordinary shares

16-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.46 per share

4,954 ordinary shares

17-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.45 per share

26,652 ordinary shares

20-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.45 per share

11 ordinary shares

22-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.45 per share

2,049 ordinary shares

24-Jan-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.45 per share

119,110 ordinary shares

11-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.63 per share

190,000 ordinary shares

12-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.68 per share

150,000 ordinary shares

13-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.73 per share

28,344 ordinary shares

14-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.73 per share

3,095 ordinary shares

17-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.86 per share

178,561 ordinary shares

18-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$2.98 per share

200,000 ordinary shares

20-Feb-20

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

Market Sale

$Nil

200,000 ordinary shares

20-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$3.00 per share

102,581 ordinary shares

21-Feb-20

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Market Sale

$3.01 per share

97,419 ordinary shares

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 03:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD-3.73%86
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.63%41 299
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.49%37 245
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.29%31 605
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.52%28 600
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%27 636
