Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for MNY

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: company name/scheme
MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED
ABN
63 117 296 143
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD and each of the entities
listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.
ACN (if applicable)
080 167 264
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
21-Feb-20
The previous notice was given to the company on
14-Dec-18
The previous notice was dated
14-Dec-18
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of Securities
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting power
Person's votes
Voting power
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
28,839,101
16.03%
27,632,253
15.00%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of
Change
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's
interest changed
change
given in
securities affected
votes
relation to
affected
Change
Refer to Annexure 'B'
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
securities
registered as holder
securities
Thorney Opportunities Ltd,
TIGA Trading Pty Ltd,
Thorney Opportunities
14,032,253
Thorney Investment Group Australia
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Ltd
ordinary shares
Pty Ltd,
Jamahjo Pty Ltd
TIGA Trading Pty Ltd,
13,600,000
Thorney Investment Group Australia
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Tiga Trading
Pty Ltd,
Pty Ltd
ordinary shares
Jamahjo Pty Ltd
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Thorney Opportunities Ltd
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
ACN 080 167 264
Tiga Trading Pty Ltd
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
ACN 118 961 210
Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
ACN 117 488 892
Jamahjo Pty Ltd
C/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street,
ACN 117 488 696
South Yarra, 3141
Signature
Print name
CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA
Capacity SECRETARY
Sign here
Date: 26 February 2020
ANNEXURE 'A'
This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 26 February 2020.
.........................................
CRAIG SMITH
Secretary
SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS
Associated Entities
Address
Thorney Investment Group
Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696
c/- TWF Partners, Ground Floor, 40 River Boulevard,
