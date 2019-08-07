Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for OVH

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: company name/scheme
ONEVUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
ABN
15 108 221 870
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD and each of the associated
entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.
ACN (if applicable)
080 167 264
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
5-Aug-19
The previous notice was given to the company on
17-Jan-17
The previous notice was dated
17-Jan-17
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of Securities
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting power
Person's votes
Voting power
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
30,930,467
11.75%
34,117,932
12.89%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of
Change
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's
interest changed
change
given in
securities affected
votes
relation to
affected
Change
14-May-18
Thorney Opportunities
Market
To
Market prices
911,708 ordinary shares
911,708
Ltd
purchases
7-Aug-19
14-May-18
Thorney Investment
Market
To
$nil
907,332 ordinary shares
907,332
Group
purchases
6-Aug-19
24-Feb-17
Thorney Technologies
Market
To
$nil
1,368,425 ordinary shares
1,368,425
Ltd
purchases
14-May-18
4.
Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
securities
registered as holder
securities
Thorney Opportunities Ltd,
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Thorney Opportunities Ltd
15,327,655
Thorney Investment Group
ordinary shares
Thorney Investment Group
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
TIGA Trading Pty Ltd
15,590,107
ordinary shares
Thorney Technologies Ltd,
HSBC Custody Nominees
Thorney Technologies Ltd
3,200,170
Thorney Investment Group
(Australia) Ltd
ordinary shares
5.
Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Thorney Opportunities Ltd
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
ACN 080 167 264
Associated entities
Refer Annexure 'A'
Signature
Print name
CRAIG SMITH
Capacity SECRETARY
Sign here
Date: 7 August 2019
ANNEXURE 'A'
This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 7 August 2019.
