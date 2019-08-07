Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thorney Opportunities Ltd    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/06
0.695 AUD   +1.46%
04:55aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for OVH
PU
07/26THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
07/10THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for OVH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 04:55am EDT

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE ASX: OVH

7 August 2019

BY ASX ONLINE - 4 pages

Manager Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street

SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder

OneVue Holdings Limited [ASX:OVH]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 7 August 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA

Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: company name/scheme

ONEVUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

15 108 221 870

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD and each of the associated

entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.

ACN (if applicable)

080 167 264

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

5-Aug-19

The previous notice was given to the company on

17-Jan-17

The previous notice was dated

17-Jan-17

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

30,930,467

11.75%

34,117,932

12.89%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

interest changed

change

given in

securities affected

votes

relation to

affected

Change

14-May-18

Thorney Opportunities

Market

To

Market prices

911,708 ordinary shares

911,708

Ltd

purchases

7-Aug-19

14-May-18

Thorney Investment

Market

To

$nil

907,332 ordinary shares

907,332

Group

purchases

6-Aug-19

24-Feb-17

Thorney Technologies

Market

To

$nil

1,368,425 ordinary shares

1,368,425

Ltd

purchases

14-May-18

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

securities

registered as holder

securities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd,

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

15,327,655

Thorney Investment Group

ordinary shares

Thorney Investment Group

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd

15,590,107

ordinary shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd,

HSBC Custody Nominees

Thorney Technologies Ltd

3,200,170

Thorney Investment Group

(Australia) Ltd

ordinary shares

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 080 167 264

Associated entities

Refer Annexure 'A'

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 7 August 2019

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 7 August 2019.

.........................................

CRAIG SMITH

Secretary

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS

Associated Entities

Address

Thorney Investment Group

Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696

c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street,

South Yarra, 3141

Thistle Custodians Pty Ltd, ACN 078 027 193

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thistle Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN 075 051 464

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Alpha Pty Ltd, ACN 162 820 537

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Beta Pty Ltd, ACN 162 828 677

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN 006 262 835

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney International Pty Ltd, ACN 132 886 698

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd,

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 117 488 892

Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd, ACN 164 880 148

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Omega Pty Ltd, ACN 163 964 636

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Property Pty Ltd, ACN 117 811 453

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga (Ballarat) Pty Ltd, ACN 117 812 030

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Finance Pty Ltd, ACN 118 521 412

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga (Hawthorn) Pty Ltd, ACN 126 952 663

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Tails Pty Ltd, ACN 080 534 416

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Tiga Trading Pty Ltd, ACN 118 961 210

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Other associates

Thorney Opportunities Ltd, ACN 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 08:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
04:55aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for OVH
PU
07/26THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
07/10THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
07/07THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Chairman's Update, July 2019
PU
07/04THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - June 2019
PU
07/02THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for ZEN
PU
06/26THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SXE
PU
06/20THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Chairman's Update, June 2019
PU
06/19THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
06/10THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Net Tangible Asset Backing - May 2019
PU
More news
Chart THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thorney Opportunities Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Anthony Graham-Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD13.22%94
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.07%42 317
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.65%34 796
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.14%33 153
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.99%27 272
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.04%26 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group