Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for PRT

WA CHESS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
ACN 636 006 347
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
Telephone: +61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile: +61 3 9921 7100
CROSS RELEASE ASX: TOP
6 November 2019
BY ASX ONLINE - 4 pages
Manager Company Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 10
20 Bond Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
Change of interests of substantial holder
Prime Media Group Limited [ASX:PRT]
Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 6 November 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Yours sincerely,
Craig Smith
Secretary
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
|
To: company name/scheme
|
|
PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABN
|
|
97 000 764 867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
WA CHESS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD and each of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.
|
|
ACN (if applicable)
|
|
636 006 347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
|
01-Nov-19
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
30-Oct-19
|
The previous notice was dated
|
30-Oct-19
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of Securities
|
Previous Notice
|
Present Notice
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
37,589,435
|
10.26%
|
47,203,855
|
12.89%
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
|
|
Date of
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
|
Consideration
|
|
|
Number and
|
|
|
Person's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
given in
|
|
|
class of
|
|
|
votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relation to
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Oct-19
|
|
WA Chess Investments Pty Ltd
|
|
Market purchases
|
|
20 cents per
|
9,614,420
|
|
9,614,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
ordinary shares
|
|
|
To
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each of the entities listed in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,614,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
5-Nov-19
|
|
|
Market purchases
|
|
$nil
|
|
9,614,420
|
|
|
|
attached Annexure 'A'
|
|
|
|
ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Present relevant interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
|
Registered holder of
|
|
Person entitled to be
|
|
Number and class of
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
registered as holder
|
|
securities
|
|
|
WA Chess Investments Pty Ltd and
|
|
WA Chess Investments
|
|
WA Chess Investments
|
47,203,855
|
|
|
each of the entities listed in the attached
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pty Ltd
|
|
Pty Ltd
|
|
ordinary shares
|
|
Annexure 'A
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Changes in association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
|
Name
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Addresses
|
|
|
|
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Address
|
|
WA Chess Investments Pty Ltd
|
|
|
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
|
|
ACN 636 006 347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each of the entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A'
|
|
Refer Annexure 'A'
Signature
|
Print name
|
CRAIG SMITH
|
Capacity SECRETARY
|
Sign here
|
|
Date 6 November 2019
|
|
|
ANNEXURE 'A'
This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 6 November 2019.
….......................................................
CRAIG SMITH
Secretary
SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS
|
|
Entity
|
|
Address
|
|
20 Cashews Pty Ltd, ACN 634 403 124
|
|
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
|
|
Kirant Media Investments Pty Ltd, 163 003 530
|
|
367 Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West 3182
|
|
Kirant Regional Media Investments Pty Ltd, 634 364 524
|
|
367 Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West 3182
|
|
Thorney Opportunities Ltd, ACN 081 167 264
|
|
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
|
|
TIGA Tails Pty Ltd, ACN 080 534 416
|
|
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
|
|
TIGA Property Pty Ltd, ACN 117 811 453
|
|
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
|
|
Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd,
|
|
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
|
|
ACN 117 488 892
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696
|
|
c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South Yarra, 3141
Disclaimer
Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:54:06 UTC