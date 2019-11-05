Log in
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.67 AUD   +1.52%
07:55pTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for PRT
PU
10/28THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for PAL
PU
10/17THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
Thorney Opportunities : Change in substantial holding for PRT

11/05/2019 | 07:55pm EST

WA CHESS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

ACN 636 006 347

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

Telephone: +61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile: +61 3 9921 7100

CROSS RELEASE ASX: TOP

6 November 2019

BY ASX ONLINE - 4 pages

Manager Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Change of interests of substantial holder

Prime Media Group Limited [ASX:PRT]

Following is a Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder dated 6 November 2019 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Yours sincerely,

Craig Smith

Secretary

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: company name/scheme

PRIME MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

ABN

97 000 764 867

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

WA CHESS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD and each of the

entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A' to this notice.

ACN (if applicable)

636 006 347

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

01-Nov-19

The previous notice was given to the company on

30-Oct-19

The previous notice was dated

30-Oct-19

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of shares votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

37,589,435

10.26%

47,203,855

12.89%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change

Consideration

Number and

Person's

Change

changed

given in

class of

votes

relation to

securities

affected

Change

affected

30-Oct-19

WA Chess Investments Pty Ltd

Market purchases

20 cents per

9,614,420

9,614,420

share

ordinary shares

To

Each of the entities listed in the

9,614,420

5-Nov-19

Market purchases

$nil

9,614,420

attached Annexure 'A'

ordinary shares

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Number and class of

securities

registered as holder

securities

WA Chess Investments Pty Ltd and

WA Chess Investments

WA Chess Investments

47,203,855

each of the entities listed in the attached

Pty Ltd

Pty Ltd

ordinary shares

Annexure 'A

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

WA Chess Investments Pty Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 636 006 347

Each of the entities listed in the attached Annexure 'A'

Refer Annexure 'A'

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date 6 November 2019

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 6 November 2019.

….......................................................

CRAIG SMITH

Secretary

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS - ENTITY DETAILS

Entity

Address

20 Cashews Pty Ltd, ACN 634 403 124

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Kirant Media Investments Pty Ltd, 163 003 530

367 Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West 3182

Kirant Regional Media Investments Pty Ltd, 634 364 524

367 Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West 3182

Thorney Opportunities Ltd, ACN 081 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA Tails Pty Ltd, ACN 080 534 416

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

TIGA Property Pty Ltd, ACN 117 811 453

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty Ltd,

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

ACN 117 488 892

Jamahjo Pty Ltd, ACN 117 488 696

c/- TWF Partners, Level 4, 25 Claremont Street, South Yarra, 3141

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:54:06 UTC
